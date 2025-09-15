UAE real estate sector celebrates excellence as it continues to reach new heights

The UAE’s real estate landscape marked a milestone this week as two leading property companies, Burtville Developments and NOVVI Properties, were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

In August, Dubai real estate recorded 17,879 transactions worth Dh42.4 billion, a 17% rise in volume YOY, and 12% rise in value). Off-plan sales surged 25% YOY, accounting for nearly 73% of activity.

Burtville Developments announced that its premier residential project, Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22, located on the waterfront in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, has won two distinguished accolades at the Arabian Property Awards 2025–2026, held in collaboration with International Property & Travel magazine.

The development received the “Best Development – Abu Dhabi” award and the “Best Architectural Design – Multiple Units” award, reinforcing Burtville’s position as a leader in Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential market. Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 offers three towers with unobstructed canal views, fully furnished interiors, rooftop infinity pools overlooking Yas Island, and a curated mix of retail outlets. Each unit is designed to combine luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential in one of the UAE’s most sought-after destinations.

"These dual wins are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering projects of exceptional quality. They reflect our dedication to adhering to international best practices and design standards, while continuously striving to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of our end users and investors," said a spokesperson at Burtville.

In Dubai, NOVVI Properties was celebrated as “Agency of the Month” for August 2025 by Dubizzle, the UAE’s leading property portal. This accolade recognizes the agency’s superior performance across listing quality, lead generation, customer service, and successful transactions.

Omar Doukkali, CEO of NOVVI Properties, stated, “This award is not just for our company, but for every member of our team who works tirelessly to exceed client expectations. It validates our technology-focused strategy and reinforces our core belief that putting the client first is the only way to do business. We see this as a milestone that fuels our motivation to continue innovating and providing unparalleled service across Dubai’s key communities, including Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah.”

By earning this recognition, NOVVI Properties further strengthens its position as a trusted, results-driven, and client-centric agency, offering deep expertise in Dubai’s most sought-after neighborhoods, whether for luxury villas, modern apartments, or off-plan investments.