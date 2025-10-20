UAE real estate market maintains momentum amid tech innovation and regional expansion

The UAE’s real estate market continues to surge in Q3 2025, driven by robust off-plan sales, rising property prices, and a growing shift toward end-user ownership. Dubai alone recorded Dh138 billion in residential transactions across 55,280 deals, marking an 18% year-on-year increase. Notably, 70% of these were off-plan sales, with communities like Dubai South, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle leading the charge.

Villa prices saw double-digit growth in 31 of 34 tracked communities, with Jumeirah Islands topping the list at a 22% annual increase. The luxury segment remains resilient, buoyed by population growth and investor confidence. Dubai’s average residential prices rose 12.4% year-on-year, while rental rates climbed 8.7% across prime areas.

Developers continue to cash in on this rising momentum.

Takmeel Developments has announced the launch of Divine Al Barari, a new residential landmark in Majan, designed to bring together nature, wellness, and modern comfort. Valued at Dh400 million, the project introduces a unique lifestyle concept that blends resort-style amenities with strategic connectivity.

Looking ahead to 2026, Takmeel is advancing a Dh1.5 billion pipeline spanning 650,000 sq. ft. across Dubai South, and Majan, laying the groundwork for a further 1 million sq. ft. of future developments.

The off-plan community will feature 291 residences across studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and duplex penthouses. The development introduces over 30 leisure and wellness amenities.

“This project represents our continued commitment to thoughtful design that honors both the natural environment and the aspirations of modern living. We’ve created a community where every detail has been considered to enhance the daily experience of our residents,” said Mian Asad Bashir, Founder & Chairman of Takmeel Real Estate Development.

Hamza Asad, CEO of Takmeel Developments, added: “Divine Al Barari is is designed not only as a home but as a lifestyle investment, combining resort-inspired living with strategic connectivity for Dubai’s growing population of end-users and investors.”

Divine Al Barari is scheduled for handover in Q2 2028.

Another premium developer, London Gate, in association with Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller have reached major construction progress across their branded residences portfolio.

Their debut project, Aeternitas, which sold out within three months, is now making impressive headway, having reached the 75th floor. The substructure for the world’s tallest residential tower is 100% complete, and the superstructure is over 70% finished. The project is on track for handover in Q4 2027.

Vanguard, the second collaboration between London Gate and Franck Muller, located in the heart of Dubai Marina, has also sold out and is making steady progress toward its Q3 2027 handover. Construction has already reached the 18th floor. , The Vanguard showcases the distinctive design and timeless sophistication that both brands are known for.

Building on this success, London Gate and Franck Muller are finalising details for their third branded tower.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said: “Our partnership with Franck Muller grows stronger with every project. From Aeternitas reaching its 75th floor to Vanguard’s steady progress, we’re equally excited about our upcoming announcement. Together, we’re creating a legacy of branded residences that blend Swiss precision with Dubai’s dynamic skyline and shaping the future of luxury living.”

Erol Baliyan, Managing Director of Franck Muller, added: “When we first entered the real estate world, it was an exciting venture into uncharted territory. Now, it’s become a core part of Franck Muller’s long-term vision, thanks to our partnership with London Gate.”

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is emerging as a compelling alternative for investors seeking high returns and luxury at competitive prices. The emirate’s property market recorded a 118% increase in transaction values in 2024, reaching Dh15.08 billion. Off-plan sales dominate, accounting for 85% of freehold transactions in H1 2025, with branded residences expected to comprise 25% of future supply.

Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is witnessing a remarkable upswing, with the value of freehold apartment sales rising by 242 percent between Q2 2017 and Q2 2025, according to official data from the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Statistics Centre. Based on figures from the RAK Municipality, total sales jumped from Dh46.45 million in Q2 2017 to Dh159.18 million in Q2 2025, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal as a real estate and investment destination.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments said: “Building on this momentum, we are pleased to unveil Colibri Views, a landmark residential tower redefining lifestyle and innovation within RAK Central, the emirate’s emerging business and leisure district. We have introduced this flagship project in collaboration with global football legend Patrice Evra as it features the world’s first-ever rooftop football simulator; a performance-driven wellness experience designed by Evra himself.”

Located just seven minutes from the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, the Middle East’s first and world’s largest integrated resort valued at $5.1 billion, Colibri Views offers residents proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s strongest growth catalyst, expected to boost annual tourist arrivals from 1.1 million to 5 million by 2030. Rising across two podium levels and 31 floors, the tower embodies RAK Central’s Live-Work-Play vision.

Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective dedicated to crafting world-class spaces, has officially launched their much-awaited, flagship project - Palazzo Tissoli. A signature development designed and branded by the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina, the project valued at Dh1.2 billion, is set to rise on Al Marjan Island, marking Pininfarina’s first architectural venture in Ras Al Khaimah.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said: “Palazzo Tissoli marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Al Marjan Island. It reflects our commitment to curating destinations where visionary design and strategic master planning converge to create lasting value.”

Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, said “With its range of experiential amenities, global design, and aesthetics, this project is sure to attract global attention as well as investor trust.”

Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President of Pininfarina, emphasized, “We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project. For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance between beauty and performance.”

Building on this vision, London-based interior designers Bergman Design House have revealed their completed design vision for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, developed by ELEVATE in partnership with global hospitality leader Ennismore. Announced last quarter, the project is now moving closer to launch with the much-anticipated unveiling of its interiors. This marks Bergman’s first branded residence project in the region

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder of ELEVATE, said: “Partnering with Ennismore and Bergman Design House on Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences allows us to deliver an experience that blends design excellence, curated living, and world-class hospitality in a way the region hasn’t seen before.”

The development will feature more than 60,000 square feet of resident amenities.

Marie Soliman, Founder & Creative Director of Bergman Design House, added: “With Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, we wanted to create a place where every corner tells a story, where residents feel both the comfort of home and the thrill of discovery. It’s a living canvas, inspired by the sea and designed to evolve with its community.”

Strategic developments, including the upcoming Wynn Resort and improved connectivity via Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, are enhancing the emirate’s appeal. With a diversified economy and investor-friendly policies, RAK is positioning itself as a premium destination for both leisure and long-term investment.

As the UAE heads into 2026, both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are set to remain key players in the region’s dynamic and evolving real estate landscape.