UAE ranks 3rd globally in AI adoption as usage surges to 56%

The UAE has emerged as one of the world’s fastest adopters of artificial intelligence, ranking third globally with a 56 per cent adoption rate in 2025 as businesses, government entities and consumers rapidly embrace AI-powered tools, a new global study shows.

According to research by Cybernews, AI adoption in the UAE surged from just 10 per cent in 2023 to 27 per cent in 2024 and then doubled again to 56 per cent in 2025, reflecting the country’s aggressive push to position itself as a global technology and innovation hub. The findings are based on analysis of download data for the 100 most popular AI applications across 64 countries, benchmarked against national population figures.

The number of AI app downloads in the UAE rose sharply from 1.1 million in 2023 to 2.9 million in 2024 and 6.3 million in 2025, representing a 107 per cent year-on-year jump between 2024 and 2025 alone. The rapid uptake underscores how deeply artificial intelligence tools have penetrated everyday life and business operations across the Emirates.

Researchers attribute the UAE’s strong global ranking to its early and sustained policy focus on artificial intelligence. The country launched the world’s first national AI strategy in 2017, laying the groundwork for widespread integration of AI across public services, infrastructure and economic sectors. This early start has enabled the UAE to embed AI into governance, finance, healthcare, education and transport well ahead of many advanced economies.

The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, updated in recent years, aims to transform the country into a global leader in AI by the end of the decade.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said in 2025 that AI tool utilisation across UAE government entities had reached a record 97 per cent, highlighting the depth of adoption in public sector operations.

The Cybernews report notes that apart from Singapore, few countries have demonstrated comparable strategic foresight and readiness in integrating artificial intelligence into national development frameworks. High smartphone penetration, advanced digital infrastructure and strong government backing have accelerated AI adoption across both consumer and enterprise segments.

The UAE’s performance aligns with broader global assessments of its AI readiness. According to PwC, artificial intelligence could contribute up to $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of GDP and one of the highest projected impacts globally. The consultancy has consistently ranked the UAE among the leading beneficiaries of AI-driven economic transformation in the Middle East.

A separate study by Microsoft and LinkedIn on global workplace AI adoption found that professionals in the UAE are among the most active users of generative AI tools, with a high proportion reporting daily use to improve productivity, research and communication. The report highlighted the UAE’s digitally savvy workforce and supportive regulatory environment as key factors accelerating adoption.

The Stanford University AI Index has also noted the UAE’s growing influence in artificial intelligence research and investment, citing strong government funding, rising startup activity and partnerships with global technology firms. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are increasingly positioning themselves as regional AI hubs, attracting venture capital, research institutions and multinational tech companies.

Despite the strong momentum, experts say sustained investment in talent development and responsible AI governance will be critical to maintaining the UAE’s leadership. The government has already introduced initiatives to expand AI education, support startups and develop ethical frameworks for AI deployment.

With downloads and usage continuing to rise across sectors, the UAE’s rapid climb in global AI adoption rankings signals how quickly artificial intelligence is becoming embedded in the fabric of its digital economy.

Analysts say the country’s proactive strategy, coupled with strong public and private sector collaboration, is likely to keep it among the world’s leading AI adopters in the years ahead.