UAE ranks 3rd globally for superior digital govt services

Strong adoption and delivery, and higher implications for emerging digital government services have placed UAE in 3rd position globally, according to a new study released by Boston Consulting Group

by Issac John Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 6:00 PM

The UAE ranks among the top three nations globally for superior digital government services, a feat underscoring the fast-track digital transformation of a nation targeting a $140 billion digital economy by 2031.

Strong adoption and delivery, and higher implications for emerging digital government services have placed UAE in 3rd position globally, according to a new study released by Boston Consulting Group on Thursday.

The UAE, which has set a goal of doubling the contribution of the digital economy to the GDP to over 20 per cent from 9.7 per cent by 2031, scored in the top quintile of all countries surveyed in terms of superior digital government services that meet the high standards set by residents, with a net satisfaction rate of 79 per cent.

“The digital service offering in the UAE has been met with a positive response, with the country’s residents placed highly in terms of frequency of access. In total, 62 per cent of UAE respondents revealed they use digital government services at least once per week, compared to the global average of 49 per cent,” BCG said.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The UAE’s pioneering initiatives to build the economy of the future help create a world-class digital infrastructure and support the dynamic start-up ecosystem, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, has said.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has issued a report detailing plans to drive the emirate’s digital economy ambitions, as part of its efforts to strengthen the digital economy ecosystem in Dubai and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

“Our objective is to boost the UAE's digital journey, which will be driven in such a way that privacy and security come first," said Al Olama.

“The UAE’s fast-track 5G adoption is helping to digitally transform vertical industries and enhance productivity. The drive is paying significant dividends as more businesses go digital,” said KJ Manoj, CEO of AeroConnections.

In 2022, Covid-related services have emerged as a benchmark for customer expectations, with their fast go-to-market times, frequent new feature updates, and advanced functionality, said Rami Mourtada, partner & director, Digital Transformation, BCG.

Dr. Lars Littig, managing director & partner BCG, said most UAE residents are willing to participate in a 'value exchange,' where providing personal data helps make their lives better or easier.

Dr. Lars Littig, managing director & partner BCG, said most UAE residents are willing to participate in a 'value exchange,' where providing personal data helps make their lives better or easier.

“A current regional example of personalization is UAE’s DubaiNow digital platform consolidating 120+ government services, which enables customization and notification of important events and deadlines.”

“As enablers of increasing personalization and proactivity, Artificial Intelligence like digital ID, will become more prevalent in the future of digital government services. As Artificial Intelligence sets to grow into a $118.6 billion industry by 2025, the UAE is boosting its initiatives to drive market growth as part of the nationwide strategy established in 2017,” said Littig.

“The UAE should continue to track people’s evolving needs, while innovating and investing in technology that yields efficiency gains, community benefits, and most importantly, value for residents and residents,” said Semyon Schetinin, managing director & partner, BCG.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com