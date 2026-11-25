The UAE ranks third among 20 markets worldwide for positive attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 75 per cent of residents viewing its growing use as positive for society, according to a new global study.

The SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor: Closing the Credibility Gap, released on Wednesday, found that 80 per cent of UAE respondents believe AI will make everyday life easier and more convenient, compared with 60 per cent globally.

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Three-quarters of UAE respondents (75 per cent) expect AI to improve productivity and economic growth and to deliver better outcomes in education, while 70 per cent anticipate better outcomes in healthcare.

John Hobday, CEO of SEC Newgate Middle East, said the UAE’s standing “comes as little surprise”, citing its status as a global innovation hub with an established pattern of early technology adoption.

The sixth annual study surveyed 20,473 people aged 18 and over across 20 countries and territories from August 26 to September 17, 2026.

Concerns about AI

Some 61 per cent agree that AI increases risks around privacy and personal data, 60 per cent believe it will reduce job opportunities, and 58 per cent say it will make false or misleading news easier to spread.

There is strong support for shared responsibility in regulating the technology. Eighty per cent of UAE respondents see a role for national governments, 78 per cent for companies developing AI, and 66 per cent for international organisations such as the UN or the OECD.

Globally, the study found a 23-point “credibility gap” between public expectations and perceived business performance.

While 80 per cent of respondents believe it is important for large businesses to behave responsibly, only 56 per cent rate their performance highly. Ratings of responsible conduct fell across all 25 industries measured, reversing much of the progress recorded in 2025.

The UAE bucks that trend. Some 90 per cent of UAE respondents say responsible conduct by large businesses is important, and 86 per cent rate their performance highly. According to the report, this leaves a gap of just three points, down from seven in 2025.

Local contribution matters to residents: 73 per cent believe businesses should invest in the communities where they operate even if profitability suffers, while 57 per cent favour local manufacturing even if it raises costs for consumers.

Other UAE findings

Almost all – 99 per cent – residents believe the UAE is heading in the right direction, the highest among the markets surveyed on this question and up from 98 per cent in 2025. The global average is 49 per cent.

Around 91 per cent feel positive about the transition, up one percentage point from 2025. While 59 per cent believe businesses should prioritise cutting carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, 53 per cent are concerned the transition could push up energy costs.

John Hobday said that the strong support for renewable energy reflects a long-standing national priority shared by the wider public. For businesses, he said, the findings offer "grounds for cautious optimism", but those best placed to benefit will be the ones that pair new technologies with real-world benefits for communities.

Fiorenzo Tagliabue, group CEO of SEC Newgate, said the public “has not given up on responsible business”, but that companies are increasingly seen as falling short of expectations. Cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change are reshaping how corporate decisions are judged, he said.