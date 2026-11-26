The race for artificial intelligence supremacy is increasingly being mirrored in the defence sector, where governments are seeking greater control over critical technologies, software and data as geopolitical and security risks evolve.

That shift is creating demand for a new generation of AI-powered command-and-control systems designed to help military leaders process vast amounts of information and make decisions more quickly.

“The challenge is now shared across almost every sector: organisations have access to more information than ever, but the real advantage comes from turning it into a clear picture and a timely decision,” said Hisham Fadel, founder and chief executive of defenseAI. “We must be able to separate the signal from the noise.”

According to Fadel, sovereign capability is becoming an increasingly important objective for governments. “It is not about developing every technology independently or turning away from international partnerships,” he said. “It is about ensuring that a country has sufficient control over the systems critical to its security - its data, infrastructure, software, upgrades and operational decision-making.”

The trend comes as defence organisations face increasingly complex operating environments, rapidly changing threats and the challenge of coordinating information across multiple domains. Fadel said many countries are looking for systems that can be adapted to local operational requirements while remaining interoperable with broader defence ecosystems.

The UAE is positioning itself to play a larger role in that market. Fadel argued that the country has evolved from an adopter of advanced technologies into a developer and exporter of innovation, supported by investment in AI, digital infrastructure and engineering talent.

Abu Dhabi-based defenseAI recently emerged from three years in stealth mode. The company said it developed an AI-native battle management software suite in the UAE with a team of more than 100 engineers, underscoring efforts to build sovereign military AI capabilities locally.

The competition for specialist talent remains intense, however. Fadel said attracting experts with experience across defence technology, artificial intelligence and operational planning is challenging globally. Yet he believes the UAE has become increasingly attractive because of its investment in advanced industries and its ability to draw talent from international markets.

Beyond military applications, some of the technologies being developed for defence could have broader commercial uses. Defence command-and-control systems, designed to combine information from multiple sources and support rapid decision-making, could influence sectors such as logistics, critical infrastructure and emergency management.

“The core capabilities are highly transferable: bringing fragmented information together, improving situational awareness, testing possible responses and coordinating action,” Fadel said. “These are not capabilities limited to defence; they are increasingly important for any organisation operating in a complex and rapidly changing environment.”

As governments pursue greater technological sovereignty and seek advantages from AI, the ability to transform growing volumes of data into actionable decisions is emerging as a strategic priority, both on and off the battlefield.