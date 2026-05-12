UAE public confidence stays resilient amid regional tensions, survey finds

Public confidence in the UAE economy and the country’s long-term outlook remains remarkably strong despite heightened regional tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, according to a major new GCC-wide survey that underscores the Emirates’ reputation as a regional safe haven for business, investment and expatriate living.

The survey, conducted by Consulum in partnership with HarrisX, found that 92 per cent of respondents in the UAE remain confident in the economy, while 91 per cent believe the country is “on the right track” even as conflict-related risks continue to weigh on regional trade, energy and financial markets.

The findings come at a time when Gulf economies are navigating elevated geopolitical risks linked to instability across the wider Middle East, disruptions to shipping routes, and volatility in oil and financial markets.

Despite these pressures, the UAE continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience supported by fiscal strength, economic diversification, robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies, analysts say.

The survey, based on responses from more than 3,800 nationals and residents across the GCC, including 1,220 respondents in the UAE, showed that nearly 69 per cent of people in the Emirates expect conditions to improve further over the next 12 months.

The results also highlight strong support for the UAE’s long-term development agenda, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying national transformation programmes should continue as planned despite regional instability.

Another 72 per cent said such programmes have become even more important under the current circumstances, reflecting confidence in the country’s strategic direction and governance model.

James Davies, chief executive officer of Consulum, said the findings demonstrated enduring trust in Gulf governments and confidence in long-term national priorities.

“Our polling shows that publics across the UAE and wider GCC remain overwhelmingly confident in their governments, optimistic about the future, and supportive of long-term national agendas,” Davies said.

“This is reinforced by strong commitment from both nationals and expats, underlining that near-term disruption has not altered the long-term outlook.”

The survey also pointed to exceptionally high levels of trust in the UAE government’s ability to manage crises and preserve national stability.

About 93 per cent of respondents said they trusted the government to protect the country from the consequences of regional conflict, while 91 per cent expressed confidence in the authorities’ ability to manage geopolitical challenges effectively.

The findings reinforce the UAE’s standing as one of the most politically and economically stable countries in the region, supported by strong sovereign finances, advanced infrastructure, and a diversified non-oil economy.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UAE economy is expected to remain among the fastest-growing in the Gulf, driven by expansion in tourism, trade, financial services, manufacturing and technology sectors.

The IMF has previously noted that the UAE’s diversification strategy and structural reforms continue to strengthen resilience against external shocks and oil-price volatility.

Similarly, ratings agencies including S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have maintained strong sovereign ratings for the UAE, citing large fiscal buffers, substantial sovereign wealth assets and effective policymaking.

The survey’s findings also reflected continued expatriate confidence in the country. Around 86 per cent of respondents — including expatriates — said they expected to remain in the UAE over the next year, highlighting the country’s enduring attractiveness as a place to live and work despite regional uncertainty.

Respondents broadly viewed the UAE as safe and secure, with most saying conditions had either already returned to normal or would stabilise in the near future.

However, the survey also suggested that the public expects a slower recovery in some sectors exposed to geopolitical and trade risks.

Oil and gas was identified by 37 per cent of respondents as one of the sectors needing the most support, followed by tourism at 33 per cent.

Industry experts say the tourism and aviation sectors across the Gulf have faced temporary pressure from regional tensions, airspace restrictions and shifting travel patterns, although the UAE has continued to benefit from its position as a global transit and business hub.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also maintained strong momentum in real estate, tourism and financial services activity, supported by continued foreign investment inflows and government-led economic reforms.

Analysts say the survey results ultimately reinforce the UAE’s image as a resilient economic hub capable of navigating periods of geopolitical volatility while maintaining public confidence, investor trust and long-term growth momentum.