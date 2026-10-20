UAE private jet departures double in five years as Dubai-Riyadh tops Gulf routes

Private jet departures from the UAE have more than doubled over the past five years, reflecting growing demand for premium travel and continued investment in aviation infrastructure, according to Honeywell Aerospace’s latest Global Business Aviation Outlook.

The UAE recorded 5,475 business-jet departures, an increase of 102.2 per cent over five years, while Saudi Arabia saw a 42.2 per cent rise to 3,727 departures.

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The growth comes as Dubai continues to play a central role in private aviation across the Gulf, with the Dubai-Riyadh route recording the highest number of empty-leg flight listings in the region, according to a separate report by SkyAccess.

The SkyAccess Middle East Empty Leg Index, published in October 2026, recorded 349 unique listings between Dubai and Riyadh, followed by Dubai-Doha with 253 and Dubai-Kuwait City with 151.

Empty-leg flights occur when private aircraft travel without paying passengers, usually to reposition for another charter. These flights are sometimes offered at lower prices than regular private jet bookings.

Dubai leads regional private aviation activity

According to SkyAccess, 4,873 unique empty-leg flights touching GCC airports were listed on its platform, including 1,748 connecting two airports within the Gulf.

The UAE accounted for 3,297 listings, representing 67.7 per cent of the regional total, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,603 and Qatar with 916.

Dubai alone recorded 2,762 listings across Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, with the majority linked to Al Maktoum.

The airport accounted for 2,509 listings, compared with 254 at Dubai International.

The figures cover flights listed between October 2, 2025, and October 2, 2026, along with future flights available at the time of the survey. They represent marketplace listings rather than confirmed completed flights.

Growing demand creates new opportunities

Honeywell Aerospace said the expansion of business aviation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is being supported by wealth creation, demand for premium mobility and investment in aviation infrastructure.

The company noted that the UAE has an established private aviation market, supported by charter operators, airport facilities and aircraft modification capabilities.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is developing its business aviation sector through new facilities, regulatory reforms and investments linked to Vision 2030.

Cooper Cullen, President of EMEA and India at Honeywell Aerospace, said the region’s aviation market is entering an important stage of development.

“Business aviation in the Middle East is entering an important phase of development, and what we are seeing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia reflects the strength and evolution of the wider regional market,” Cullen said.

He added that as aviation infrastructure expands and aircraft use increases, operators will need more reliable and connected aircraft, while passengers will expect better onboard services.

Private aviation growth extends beyond aircraft

The report highlighted opportunities beyond aircraft purchases, including charter services, aircraft management, maintenance, repair and overhaul, training and digital fleet management.

Honeywell said connectivity is also becoming increasingly important as private jet passengers expect to work, communicate and access digital services during flights.

The company expects demand for aircraft maintenance, technical expertise and operational support to increase as the region’s private aviation market expands.

Empty-leg flights offer cheaper travel options

SkyAccess said empty-leg flights listed on its platform are typically priced between 25 and 75 per cent below comparable full-charter flights.

However, these flights depend on aircraft repositioning schedules, meaning passengers have less flexibility over departure times and destinations.

The Dubai-Riyadh corridor topped the platform’s regional rankings, followed by Dubai-Doha, Dubai-Kuwait City, Dubai-Jeddah and Dubai-London.

the company expects continued opportunities in aviation services and infrastructure as the UAE builds on its established market and Saudi Arabia accelerates development of its private aviation sector.