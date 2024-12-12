UAE President endorses appointment of Board of Directors of XRG

Supplied photo

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has endorsed the Board of Directors for XRG, a transformative international energy investment company.

Launched by Adnoc in November 2024 with an enterprise value exceeding $80 billion (Dh290 billion), XRG will prioritise strategic investments that capitalise on the transformation of global energy systems, enable sustainable economic growth, and enhance long-term value creation.

XRG is uniquely positioned to drive this transformation, addressing the increase in global energy demand by 2050, alongside a surge in the demand for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will use as well as optimise energy production, distribution, and efficiency. The company will also advance lower-carbon energy and technologies.

The newly appointed Board of Directors brings world-class expertise across energy, chemicals, infrastructure, investment, technology, sustainability and economic development. Their expertise positions XRG to execute its ambitious growth strategy.

- Executive Chairman, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

- Board Member, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi

- Board Member, Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei

- Board Member, Jasem Al Zaabi