UAE planning comprehensive economic pacts with several countries

The current four Cepas to boost UAE GDP by 2.4% by 2031

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mehmet Muş, Minister of Trade of Türkiye, Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye and other dignitaries at the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signing ceremony in Abu Dhab on Friday. - WAM

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:35 PM

The UAE is working on a series of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with a number of countries, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The minister made these remarks on the signing of the Cepa with Turkey, that was signed on Friday in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Mehmet Muş, Turkish Minister of Trade.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi revealed that the UAE-Türkiye Cepa is expected to be ratified before the end of the second quarter of 2023.

He said that the signing of the fourth Cepa with Türkiye today, on top of those signed with India, Indonesia and Israel, allows to the UAE to enter into new markets that reach more than 2.2 billion people, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area Agreement that was signed more than 15 years ago, serving as impetus for the UAE’s global market expansion.

He said that, according to projects, the four agreements will contribute to an over 2.4 per cent increase in the country’s GDP by 2031, further driving the growth of UAE exports by adding $120 billion over the next 10 years. This will create more economic and trade opportunities, Dr. Al Zeyoudi explained, noting that, after signing the agreement with Türkiye, the UAE’s economy will be linked to more than 10 per cent of the global economy, ensuring significant expansion in the UAE’s economy.

Al Marri noted that the signing of the Cepa between the UAE and Turkey paves the way for the establishment of a new platform for regional progress and prosperity at a critical juncture in the global economy. “The two countries share keen desire to work together to launch a new path of joint growth and mutual opportunities,” he said, noting that the efforts made by the two sides have begun to achieve real economic integration that serves their aspirations and opportunities.”

“Under the Cepa, signed today, customs duties on more than 93 per cent of the value of non-oil intra-trade will be cancelled or reduced, enhancing chances for bilateral trade between the two countries to reach $40 billion over the next five years, up from about $19 billion currently,” he added.

For his part, Al Zeyoudi affirmed that the signing of the Cepa with Türkiye is the culmination of diplomatic relations spanning over 50 years and the continuation of the momentum of their economic cooperation and trade growth.

Turkey is the UAE’s sixth-largest trading partner in 2022, with the UAE-Türkiye non-oil foreign trade standing at $18.9 billion last year.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government, and people for providing support to the Turkish people, impacted by the devastating earthquakes that hit the country recently,” said Mehmet Muş, Turkish Minister of Trade.

He added that a trade and investment forum will be held with the involvement of businessmen and investors from the two countries to build on the today’s agreement.

On the UAE’s future plans on the comprehensive economic partnerships front, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE is advancing at an accelerating pace. “We are in the process of finalising two new agreements with Cambodia and Georgia within the next 3 to 4 weeks, as well as two agreements with Kenya, which are 85 percent agreed upon,” he said, adding that this serves as an important gateway to Africa.

He also hinted at an agreement with Colombia, explaining that negotiations were postponed until after the elections, and will resume soon.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added that the UAE aims to utilise Cepas expand its partnerships with countries in the A, with negotiations already under way with Thailand and Vietnam. There are also plans to expand in Africa and South America, which would reflect positively on the UAE’s trade growth, he continued.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi further revealed that the UAE is also working on comprehensive economic partnership agreements with two economic blocs in the Eurasian region, with negotiations to begin next week and be completed within 6 months, while Cepa negotiations with Ukraine will begin in April.

- With inputs from WAM