UAE pharma sector poised for strong growth as localisation, AI reshape industry dynamics

The UAE’s pharmaceutical industry is entering a new phase of growth, underpinned by government policy, expanding healthcare demand, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies, according to industry executives.

“It’s a convergence of forces that don’t often line up this neatly,” said Mansoor Meenai, General Manager and Head of META Region at Arcera, pointing to national policy, population health needs and technological progress as key drivers. “The UAE has made healthcare resilience, innovation and local manufacturing clear strategic priorities.”

The push for localisation is emerging as a central theme. Industry players say expanding domestic manufacturing capacity has become critical after the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Local production not only enhances resilience but also ensures consistent access to essential medicines.

“What local manufacturing does is fundamentally change your resilience profile,” Meenai said. “Over 40% of our UAE sales are generated from products that are manufactured locally.”

This shift is also aligned with broader national healthcare strategies, including building strategic stockpiles and reducing reliance on imports. As a result, companies are investing more heavily in domestic facilities and integrating themselves into the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Beyond manufacturing, demand fundamentals remain strong. A growing population, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer, and increasingly complex treatment needs are expanding the pharmaceutical market. Industry estimates suggest the UAE’s pharma market could nearly double over the next decade, supported by sustained government spending and ongoing healthcare reforms.

Technology is also playing a transformative role. Artificial intelligence and digital tools are being deployed to optimise production processes, enhance supply chain efficiency and improve patient outcomes. “And then the digital and AI layer is starting to compound everything,” Meenai said. “AI-powered process optimisation is delivering reliability, efficiency and ultimately value to the patient.”

At the same time, the UAE is positioning itself as a regional hub for life sciences innovation, with increasing focus on research, genomics and advanced therapies. Partnerships between industry, regulators and academic institutions are helping to build local capabilities and support long-term sector growth.

“When you’re part of a country’s national health strategy and not just operating within it, your resilience profile changes fundamentally,”

While companies such as Arcera are expanding their footprint across multiple markets, the UAE remains central to their growth and innovation strategies. Industry leaders say the combination of policy support, infrastructure development and technological advancement is positioning the country at the forefront of pharmaceutical transformation in the region.