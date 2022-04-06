UAE Pharma Business Group aims to establish framework to support growth of local manufacturers of medicine

It has seen an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion from local, regional and international investors
Business6 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of the UAE Pharma Business Group, which aims to establish a framework to promote and support the growth of local manufacturers of medicine within the UAE, GCC and internationally.
The group is expected to welcome 50 member companies who will represent expertise across key sub-sectors in the pharmaceutical industry and support the UAE’s ambitions to become a leading hub for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturing industry.
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, chairman of the UAE Pharma Business Group and Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “There is great scope for the UAE to become a leading hub for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device manufacturing industry considering the great demand emerging not only locally, but also on a regional scale for quality medicine and health care.”
The business group will provide an ideal platform for companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry to voice their concerns and share their feedback on regulation impacting industry stakeholders with the support and guidance of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
The UAE Pharma Business Group was recently launched during a meeting between member companies and representatives from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters.
Mohammed bin Sulaiman, senior manager of Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, described the establishment of the UAE Pharma Business Group as an important step in aligning the efforts of key stakeholders and boosting the sector’s competitiveness. He stressed the crucial role that business groups play in supporting Dubai's sustainable growth as these organisations draw on combined expertise and capabilities.
As a facilitator for business groups and councils in Dubai, Dubai Chamber of Commerce aims to boost commerce between the business communities of Dubai and enhance relations between Dubai and other countries around the world.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
It has seen an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion from local, regional and international investors
Business6 hours ago
It is now the biggest initial public offering in the Middle East and Europe since the beginning of 2022
Business6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi non-oil sector expands in 2021 and boosts economic growth; Non-oil sector gains 19.7 billion and the real GDP value hits Dh1 trillion in 2021
Business21 hours ago
Global management consultancy firm Kearney’s Consumer Institute’s Kearney Consumer Education study revealed that 72 per cent of UAE consumers spend a minimum of 15 minutes researching before making a purchasing decision
Business1 day ago
In the UAE, an increase in video streaming consumption in the next 12 months is expected to persist at a steady level
Business1 day ago
DIFC announces proposed amendments to the DIFC prescribed company regulations for consultation
Business1 day ago
In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business1 day ago
The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals
Business1 day ago