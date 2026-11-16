UAE petrol prices: Will December bring second drop amid shifting oil supply?

Global oil prices have mostly trended downward in the first two weeks of November 2026, raising hopes that UAE motorists could get some relief in December, provided prices remain at lower levels.

Brent crude futures averaged $123.57 per barrel in the first two weeks of October, compared with $96.91 per barrel during the same period in November.

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Oil prices have retreated sharply in the first two weeks of November after registering a strong rally in October. Brent crude, the global benchmark, averaged around $124 per barrel in October but fell below $100 in early November, trading at approximately $95.84 on November 13. This represents a substantial correction from its October peak of around $136 per barrel.

In the UAE, fuel prices for November were reduced by Dh0.24 per litre, bringing relief to motorists. Super 98 petrol costs Dh4.16 per litre, Special 95 is priced at Dh4.04 per litre, while E-Plus 91 costs Dh3.97 per litre.

UAE motorists could get further relief in December, provided global oil prices remain lower than last month, as the UAE aligns its retail fuel prices with international oil prices. Any upward or downward movement in global prices is reflected in local retail fuel prices the following month.

Correction

The correction in global oil prices in the first two weeks of November has been driven primarily by improving supply expectations and concerns about weaker global consumption.

A major factor is the faster-than-anticipated recovery in oil exports from the Middle East. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global oil supplies exceeded demand by nearly 2 million barrels per day in October, marking a shift towards surplus conditions.

Markets have also become less concerned about an immediate escalation of the US-Iran conflict, reducing some of the geopolitical risk premium previously built into crude prices. The partial restoration of shipments through alternative routes and pipelines has further eased supply concerns.

On the demand side, elevated energy costs have encouraged consumption cuts, while weaker demand for petroleum products and rising US crude inventories have added pressure on prices.

Renewed disruption concerns

Nevertheless, the market remains vulnerable to renewed disruptions to Middle Eastern shipping and energy infrastructure.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said crude prices had been falling recently as hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Middle East conflict grew following the US midterm elections.

“However, prices are now stabilising, with some geopolitical tensions still simmering along key oil supply routes. Iran is still attacking vessels transiting through the Strait, on average a couple a week. A third US aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East. Political uncertainty has also increased in Israel following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's loss of his parliamentary majority last month. Meanwhile, the threat to the region's energy infrastructure remains,” Valecha added.