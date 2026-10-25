UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

The disruptions affect services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 3:24 PM
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Several flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or delayed following renewed threats and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group against Saudi airports.

The disruptions affect services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam. Travellers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.

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Flights from the UAE

Several UAE-based and Saudi carriers have reported cancellations or disruptions on services departing from Dubai.

Emirates

  • Cancelled: EK 2537 to Medina.

  • Cancelled: EK 821, EK 823 and EK 827 to Dammam.

  • Cancelled: EK 815, EK 819, EK 813 and EK 817 to Riyadh.

  • Still scheduled to operate: EK 807, EK 809 and EK 810.

flydubai

  • Delayed: FZ 909 to Jeddah, by 55 minutes.

  • Cancelled: FZ 8387 to Medina.

Etihad

  • Cancelled: EY601and EY603 to Jeddah; EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah

  • Cancelled: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh

  • Cancelled: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam

flynas

  • Cancelled: XY 202, XY 206, XY 210, XY 212, XY 812 and XY 218 from Dubai.

flyadeal

  • Cancelled: F3 506 to Riyadh.

Saudia

  • SV 563 to Riyadh.

  • SV 597, SV 555, SV 565 and SV 559.

Riyadh Air

  • RX 242 and RX 244.

Other international flights affected

The following services have also been reported as cancelled:

Flights to and from King Fahd International Airport

  • Biman Bangladesh Airlines: BG 349 and BG 350, to and from Bangladesh.

  • Saudia: SV 1173 to Riyadh.

  • flynas: XY 073 to Riyadh.

  • Saudia: SV 110 from London Heathrow.

  • SyrianAir: RB 527 from Damascus.

  • Saudia: SV 8801 from Jeddah.

  • Fly Jinnah: 9P 710 from Islamabad.

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