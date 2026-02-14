UAE's Orient Insurance posts double-digit growth across profit, revenue premiums

Orient Insurance, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, reported net profit after tax of Dh836 million, compared to Dh731 million in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent, as it recorded strong operational growth.

Revenues jumped 21.4 per cent to Dh9.23 billion last year, up from Dh7.60 billion in 2024. Gross written premium increased 19.3 per cent to Dh10.78 billion last year, up from Dh9.04 billion in the previous year.

“Our 2025 results underscore strong momentum and strategic agility. The growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management. This robust performance not only reinforces our leadership position in the market but also provides us with the financial strength to pursue future growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders,” said Omer ElAmin, president of Orient Insurance Group.

The company has maintained strong capital and liquidity positions to expand market presence, enhance product offerings and strengthen operational efficiency.

Orient Insurance said its total equity stood at Dh6.16 billion, a growth of 18.3 per cent from Dh5.21 billion in 2024.

Total assets grew to Dh17.27 billion, an increase of 10.2 per cent from Dh15.67 billion in 2024

Total investments, including bank balances, saw a jump of 23.4 per cent to Dh11.99 billion in 2025, up from Dh9.71 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, it will focus on leveraging data-driven insights, advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable, profitable growth and maintain industry-leading standards of service.