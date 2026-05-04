UAE's exit from Opec not directed against anyone, Adnoc CEO says

UAE Adnoc CEO Sultan al Jaber said on Monday the country's decision to reposition itself within the global energy landscape and exit Opec and Opec+ was not directed against anyone.

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The move serves UAE's national interests and long-term strategic objectives, Al Jaber said, giving it greater ability to accelerate investment, expand and create value, while remaining remain a trusted and responsible partner in global energy markets.