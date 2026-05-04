UAE's exit from Opec not directed against anyone, Adnoc CEO says

The move serves UAE's national interests and long-term strategic objectives, Al Jaber said, giving it greater ability to accelerate investment, expand and create value

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 10:36 AM
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UAE Adnoc CEO Sultan al Jaber said on Monday the country's decision to reposition itself within the global energy landscape and exit Opec and Opec+ was not directed against anyone.

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The move serves UAE's national interests and long-term strategic objectives, Al Jaber said, giving it greater ability to accelerate investment, expand and create value, while remaining remain a trusted and responsible partner in global energy markets.

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