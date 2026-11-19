The UAE’s travel market is projected to recover strongly over the next four years, with online bookings expected to account for the majority of air travel sales by 2030 despite a slowdown caused by regional geopolitical tensions this year.

According to new research by travel consultancy VIDEC, the UAE’s air travel market is estimated at $4 billion in 2026, down from $4.7 billion in 2025, as disruptions across the region reduced airline capacity and dampened travel demand. However, higher airfares helped cushion the decline in booking values, while the market is forecast to expand to $6.5 billion by 2030 if regional conditions remain stable.

The study also points to a continued shift towards digital booking channels. The UAE’s online air travel market is estimated at $1.9 billion in 2026, only slightly lower than the $2 billion recorded a year earlier. Yet online penetration is expected to rise from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, underlining travellers’ growing preference for digital platforms.

By 2030, online air bookings are forecast to reach $3.4 billion, accounting for more than 52 per cent of the market, marking the point at which online travel sales overtake traditional offline channels.

Within the online segment, bookings made through online travel agencies (OTAs) are estimated at $745 million in 2026, down from $870 million in 2025. Researchers attributed the decline to lower airline capacity and a temporary shift by travellers towards booking directly with airlines during periods of uncertainty.

MakeMyTrip retained its position as the UAE’s largest OTA for air travel, with gross bookings projected to reach $320 million in 2026. Its market share is expected to rise to 43 per cent, up from 40 per cent a year earlier. Chinese travel giant Trip.com increased its air bookings to an estimated $165 million, compared with $150 million in 2025, while Book on Wego and Saudi Arabia-based Almosafer remained among the leading players in the market.

The report found a similar trend in the hotel sector. The UAE’s hotel booking market is expected to total $2.8 billion in 2026, down from $3.2 billion in 2025, reflecting weaker inbound tourism demand amid regional uncertainty.

Despite the broader contraction, online hotel bookings remained resilient. The online hotel market is projected at $1.5 billion, representing 54 per cent of total hotel bookings, the highest penetration rate in the GCC. OTA hotel bookings rose from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion this year and now account for 80 per cent of all online hotel bookings.

The study said falling hotel room rates and occupancy levels prompted accommodation providers to rely more heavily on OTAs to drive demand. Booking.com and Agoda together control nearly 70 per cent of UAE hotel OTA distribution, while MakeMyTrip’s hotel bookings in the country more than doubled to $61 million in 2026.

“During periods of uncertainty, travelers may prefer booking directly with airlines for greater assurance. However, OTAs are key to the long-term market recovery for air as well as hotels,” said Virendra Jain, chief executive and co-founder of VIDEC.

“The UAE has bounced back before, and its predominantly international resident population makes it well-positioned for a swift recovery as air connectivity returns,” he added.

VIDEC expects the market recovery to accelerate through early 2027 as airline capacity returns. By 2030, OTA air bookings in the UAE are forecast to reach $1.3 billion, while OTA hotel bookings are expected to climb to $2 billion.