Online sellers in the UAE will be held responsible for goods and services sold through third parties on their electronic platforms, under an amendment to the country’s consumer protection regulations approved by the Cabinet.

Cabinet Resolution No. 166 of 2026 expanded the scope after the amendmentof the Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2023.

The revised Article 40 states that the regulations apply to goods and services traded through online platforms, and that their application is not limited to traditional sales channels.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also says the supplier will be responsible for goods or services offered or sold through a third party via its electronic platform or any other means of modern technology. This is without prejudice to the general rules of liability under existing legislation.

The amendment cites Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2023 on Trade through Modern Technology among its legal bases, alongside the laws on competition and combating commercial fraud.

The UAE has established a comprehensive consumer protection framework to safeguard shoppers’ rights and ensure fair business practices across the country.

Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2023, requires businesses to provide quality goods and services, display accurate prices, offer correct product information and protect consumers’ personal data. The legislation also protects consumers against misleading advertisements, defective products and unfair commercial practices, while giving them the right to seek compensation for damages caused by faulty goods or inadequate services. The law applies across the UAE, including free zones and e-commerce businesses registered in the country, with the Ministry of Economy and local economic departments responsible for receiving complaints and enforcing consumer rights.

Fines framework to follow

Under the revised Article 41 of Cabinet Resolution No. 166 of 2026, the Cabinet will issue a decision, on the Minister of Economy and Tourism’s proposal and in coordination with the competent authorities, specifying violations and administrative penalties, including financial fines, for breaches of the law and its regulations.

Until then, the existing schedule of violations and fines remains in force, provided it does not conflict with the new resolution. The penalties do not affect any other sanctions under separate legislation.

Emergency price powers apply to online sales too

The resolution also rewrites Article 9, which lets the minister, in coordination with the competent authority, take temporary measures during a crisis or extraordinary circumstances that cause unusual price increases or fluctuations. These include setting prices for the goods or services affected; banning exports of goods; allocating sales quotas; encouraging manufacturing or imports from alternative sources; assigning specific entities to carry out imports; any other measure the minister determines; selling above the prices set under these powers is prohibited, and any excess is treated as an unjustified additional amount imposed on consumers.

The ministry or the competent authority may estimate the excess from commercial records, invoices, accounting data or other appropriate means. Consumers retain the right to claim refunds or seek compensation.

Factors for judging whether a price rise is abnormal include the inflation rate, past prices, price levels in the UAE and neighbouring countries, the percentage increase, exchange rates, consumer complaints, shipping and insurance costs, energy prices, and the degree of competition or monopoly.