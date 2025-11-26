UAE businesses that ignore sustainability 'will not survive', says official

The UAE's push toward a circular economy cannot rely on box-ticking exercises by the private sector, and real business transformation is needed to stay competitive, a senior official has said.

Speaking at the opening day of Care for Sustainability Mena on Wednesday, Maher Al Kaabi, Independent Board Member and Advisor to the Group Chairman at Al Serkal Group and a member of the UAE Circular Economy Council, said that sustainability has shifted from a choice to a requirement for companies operating in the Emirates.

"If you are not sustainable in doing business, you will not survive. You will not be able to stay relevant in the market," he said during a fireside chat titled The Digital Triad of UAE AI, Circular Economy, and the Future of Capital.

Al Kaabi explained that while many companies are introducing environmental and social initiatives, some continue to do so mainly to meet reporting requirements or align with public expectations. He stressed that real progress only happens when sustainability is integrated into core operations.

"There are companies that address sustainability because they are mandated to show it on their reports," he said. "But if the business model is not sustainable, you cannot remain in the market."

Hosted at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, Care for Sustainability MENA brings together global leaders focused on climate action and clean energy innovation. Accredited by CPD and organised by Trescon, the event is positioned as a major regional platform shaping the Mena sustainability agenda, with the 2025 edition officially beginning on November 26.

More than 1,000 delegates, including government representatives, global investors, and decision-makers, are taking part in the two-day event, alongside over 200 investment firms. The programme aims to accelerate collaboration and progress toward a low-carbon future across sectors.

Al Kaabi highlighted that the UAE has taken a gradual, inclusive approach to policy design by involving private sector partners early to avoid disruption and ensure businesses remain competitive. “We do not want to make policies where we say that tomorrow you must do this, otherwise it will fail,” he said. “Instead, we focus on awareness and incentives first.”

He pointed to initiatives such as the introduction of plastic bag charges, which began with public awareness campaigns before financial measures were put in place.

Al Kaabi also said sustainability habits must begin at home. “Change starts with families. Behaviours children learn at home shape how they see consumption and waste,” he said, noting that school programmes in the UAE have also been updated to teach environmental responsibility.

Reflecting on the UAE’s long-term commitment, he said the circular economy journey began decades earlier than most people realise. “The foundations were being laid in the 1990s. Leaders had the foresight to prioritise green growth long before it became a global agenda,” he said.

He added that consumer behaviour is now pushing companies to evolve further. Younger generations demand greener choices, from autos to consumer goods, creating competitive pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

"The private sector must move from symbolic initiatives to measurable progress,” Al Kaabi said. “This is no longer about appearance. It is about the future of business in the UAE.”