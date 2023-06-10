UAE: Now, get business licence in just 45 minutes; authority announces new process

For Dh14,500, new entrants to this free zone will get their instant business licence, one investor visa, and the flexibility to combine up to three activities from 1,500 options

By WAM Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 7:30 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 7:48 PM

A free zone in Sharjah has announced an expedited business setup process — allowing businesses to obtain their licences within just 45 minutes. Those interested may choose from as many as 1,500 business activities.

Aspiring business owners — especially those in the publishing, creative sectors, and allied industries — can also avail unique solutions tailored to their needs in the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), which is the world's first-of-its-kind publishing-focused free zone.

The SPC Free Zone has also unveiled a limited-time package aimed at reducing business licensing and set-up costs, providing a strategic opportunity for business owners to join the region's largest publishing ecosystem.

By offering innovative solutions, SPC Free Zone empowers smaller businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to establish or expand their operations in the business-friendly emirate.

For Dh14,500, new free zone entrants will get their 45-minute business licence, one investor visa, and the flexibility to combine up to three activities from a diverse selection of 1,500 business activities that can be carried out within the free zone.

This comprehensive package includes the processing of essential documents such as the memorandum of association (MoA), lease agreements at the free zone, share certificates, certificates of formation, and business activity certificates.

Additionally, it covers crucial administrative processes such as E-channel registration, establishment card issuance, and UAE residency in less than 5 days, as well as Emirates ID typing.

Other support services

Companies entering SPC Free Zone will also enjoy access to an array of exceptional business support services including corporate banking assistance.

Furnished offices, unfurnished spaces that can be customised to a business' needs, the region's only print-on-demand printing facility within SPC Free Zone's premises, strategic access to sea ports both on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and low operating costs alongside expert assistance will ensure a solid foundation for growth and success.

Moreover, being located in Sharjah, a strong regional gateway for both mainstream and emerging market sectors, businesses within the free zone will also benefit the emirate's agile and pro-investor legal and regulatory frameworks and its well-connected business environment.

As a frontrunner in promoting Sharjah's status as a global hub for the creative and knowledge sectors, SPC Free Zone is committed to providing unparalleled opportunities for regional market expansion and global impact.

