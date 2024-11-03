UAE among top 10 dream destinations for travel and migration

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE has emerged among the world’s top 10 countries where people dream of moving, travelling, or exploring, according to latest data released by Numbeo.

Data showed the UAE was ranked seventh with 2.56 per cent of searches, ahead of Australia (2.34 per cent), France (2.19), Switzerland (2.09 per cent) and the Netherlands (1.99 per cent)

Globally, the US (5.31 per cent) topped the list of countries, followed by the UK, Canada, Spain, Germany and Italy.

The UAE has become a magnet for investors – especially in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period – who are looking to invest in stable and growing markets. Professionals are flocking to the Emirates in search of greener pastures, as the fast-growing economy is creating opportunities for the professionals across different fields.

The UAE has also emerged as a stronger tourism destination in the post-pandemic years, surpassing its pre-pandemic numbers. Dubai – the most popular tourist city in the UAE – attracted 17.15 million tourists in 2023, surpassing its pre-pandemic numbers of 16.73 million.

Senior officials have time and again reiterated their ambitions and targets to make Dubai and the UAE the best place to live and work for residents.

According to Numbeo, the UAE emerged among the top 20 destinations in almost all the countries. It was ranked among the top 5 dream destinations for the residents of many countries as well including Canada, Egypt, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, the UK and Uzbekistan.

The UAE was also the top dream destination to relocate and explore for Egyptians, Omanis and Pakistanis. Numbeo is the world's largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. It provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution. Meanwhile, for UAE residents, the dream destinations to relocate and explore are the UK followed by Canada, the US, India, Australia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Singapore and Spain.