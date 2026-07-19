UAE non-oil trade nears Dh2 trillion in H1 2026 as exports hit record high

The UAE’s non-oil economy reached another landmark in the first half of 2026, with non-oil foreign trade approaching the Dh2 trillion mark for the first time as exports surged to a record high, highlighting the country’s growing success in diversifying away from hydrocarbons and strengthening its position as a global trade and investment hub.

According to figures released on Sunday, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade climbed 13.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.937 trillion during the first six months of 2026, while non-oil exports rose 23.9 per cent to an unprecedented Dh452.8 billion.

The trade total was nearly 40 per cent higher than in the first half of 2024, 54.5 per cent above 2023 levels and almost 79 per cent higher than the same period in 2022, underscoring the pace of growth across the country’s non-energy sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described the performance as “exceptional by every measure”. “Today, we reviewed the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade results for the first half of 2026 – and they are exceptional by every measure,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Our non-oil foreign trade has approached the Dh2 trillion mark in just six months, reaching a final figure of Dh1.937 trillion, representing an annual growth of 13.1 per cent. Our national non-oil exports also reached a new historic record of Dh452.8 billion.”

He added: “These figures are more than trade statistics, they are a testament to the strength of our economy, the effectiveness of our development choices and the world’s confidence in the UAE.”

The strong performance comes at a time when global trade flows continue to face uncertainty from geopolitical tensions, shifting supply chains and uneven economic growth across major markets. Yet the UAE has continued to expand its commercial footprint through trade agreements, logistics investments and policies designed to attract businesses and capital.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the latest results reflected the success of the UAE leadership’s long-term economic vision. “The historic results achieved by the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in the first half of 2026 reflect the success of our leadership’s vision – a vision in which the building of a diversified, competitive and open economy is central to our national priorities,” he said. “Our non-oil trade reached Dh1.937 trillion in the first six months of the year, representing a new historic milestone for the national economy and reflecting the UAE’s standing as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics.”

The figures show that non-oil exports are playing an increasingly important role in the economy. Non-oil exports accounted for 23.4 per cent of total non-oil trade in the first half, up from 21.3 per cent a year earlier, 18.4 per cent in 2024 and 16.9 per cent in 2023. The increase points to a gradual shift towards a more production- and value-added-driven economic model.

Trade growth was also broad-based across the UAE’s major partners. China remained the country’s largest trading partner with non-oil trade worth Dh180.7 billion, followed by Switzerland at Dh138.4 billion and India at Dh107.5 billion. Egypt, Oman and Hong Kong recorded some of the strongest growth rates among key trading partners.

The data highlighted the expanding impact of the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) programme, a core pillar of the country’s trade strategy. Non-oil trade with countries where Cepas are fully in force reached Dh304.3 billion during the first half, while exports to those markets stood at Dh66.1 billion.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said the agreements were helping deepen trade ties across continents and creating new opportunities for exporters. “Through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme, we have continued to deepen ties with key trading partners on every continent, while we have also accelerated growth with new and emerging markets,” he said. “These results send a clear message: the UAE remains one of the world’s most competitive, open and attractive economies.”

By commodity, gold continued to dominate non-oil trade, generating Dh706.2 billion in value during the first half, up 48.8 per cent from a year earlier. Telecommunications products ranked second at Dh189.7 billion, followed by gold jewellery, automobiles and diamonds. Together, the top 10 commodity groups accounted for around two-thirds of total non-oil merchandise trade.

Economists say the figures underline how the UAE’s diversification agenda has evolved from a policy objective into a measurable economic outcome.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little for the Middle East and India, said the latest data demonstrated that the country’s non-oil strategy had entered a new stage of development. “The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade figures are more than a record-breaking economic milestone; they are a clear signal that the country’s diversification strategy has entered a new phase of maturity,” he said. “Reaching nearly Dh2 trillion in non-oil foreign trade in just six months, alongside record non-oil exports, demonstrates that the UAE is no longer measuring diversification as an ambition, but as a tangible source of competitive advantage.”

Kuruvilla said the performance reflected the strength of an economic ecosystem built over many years, encompassing logistics, policymaking, trade partnerships, investor confidence and talent attraction. He added that the next phase of growth would depend on the UAE’s ability to move beyond trade volumes and increase the value of what it exports through technology, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other innovation-led sectors. “If the current trajectory continues, the country will be seen not only as one of the world’s most dynamic trading hubs, but as one of the economies helping define the next generation of growth — one built on resilience, innovation, openness, and sustainable prosperity,” he said.

For policymakers, the latest figures provide further evidence that the UAE’s strategy of combining openness to global markets with domestic economic reforms is yielding results. As trade volumes continue to climb and exports make up an increasingly larger share of the total, the country appears well positioned to meet its longer-term ambition of becoming not only a leading trading nation, but also a global centre for innovation, industry and investment. Dr Al Zeyoudi said the broadening base of trade growth across markets, commodities and partners would further strengthen the economy’s resilience and ability to adapt to changes in the global environment.