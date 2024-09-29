UAE non-basmati rice prices set to drop 20% as India lifts export ban

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Non-basmati rice prices are expected to drop around 20 per cent in the UAE after India removed the export ban on the commodity.

India is the largest source of rice imports for the UAE, with millions of tonnes of both basmati and non-basmati rice every year.

On Saturday, India removed a blanket ban on non-basmati white rice exports, setting a floor price of $490 (nearly Dh1,800) per tonne and removed export duty as well due to bumper crop in the South Asian country. The notice issued by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 28, 2024, said the decision is effective immediately.

“This change is expected to cause a significant drop — approximately 20 per cent — in prices in the UAE market very soon,” said Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman of Al Adil Supermarkets.

