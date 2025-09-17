  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png34.2°C

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

The Dubai-based retail giant closed Carrefour in Jordan, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, and replaced the supermarket with their grocery brand

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 8:25 PM

Updated: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 8:34 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup: UAE wins toss, elects to field as match against Pakistan kicks off an hour late

Asia Cup: UAE wins toss, elects to field as match against Pakistan kicks off an hour late

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

The UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim has confirmed that it has “no immediate plans” to expand its grocery retail brand HyperMax to other markets.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the company said the launch of HyperMax is aimed at bringing “affordable locally-sourced” products to its customers.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Karan Johar moves Delhi High Court seeking protection of personality rights

thumb-image

President Trump heads for historic second UK state visit

thumb-image

UAE: Experts say AI can be sustainable despite data centres needing more power

thumb-image

US Secretary Rubio to travel to Qatar after Israel visit

thumb-image

Kate Hudson recalls how she got to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'

 

The Dubai-headquartered company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 12 markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It is one of the largest family-owned businesses with interests in shopping malls, real estate, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Carrefour has ceased operations in Bahrain and Kuwait this month, while its Oman operations were closed in January this year. In Jordan, the French retailer ceased operations last year.

Following the closure in these four markets, Majid Al Futtaim is operating its HyperMax brand.

“Majid Al Futtaim continuously reviews its businesses to stay agile and responsive to evolving market dynamics,” it said in the statement.

“In response to a growing demand for locally sourced products and services in a number of our markets, Majid Al Futtaim has launched HyperMax – an independently owned and operated grocery retailing brand. HyperMax’s mission is clear: bringing fresh and affordable locally sourced products to our customers in Jordan, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, while delivering a modern, customer-first shopping experience. At present, there are no immediate plans to expand HyperMax across other markets,” said the statement.

Majid Al Futtaim announced the opening of six outlets in Bahrain.