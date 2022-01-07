UAE: New trading license to allow holders to operate in both freezone and mainland

Dubai plans billion-dollar projects in Kashmir, including industrial parks, medical college, specialty hospital and logistic centres.
Business3 days ago
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has unveiled its Dual Licence structure, which allows investors to operate in both free zone and mainland jurisdictions, without the need to have an additional facility in the mainland.
The new structure has been launched by the economic zone in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED).
Dual Licence holders will be able to distribute products and offer services in free zone and mainland areas with a free zone licence issued by RAKEZ and a ‘Branch of a Free Zone Company’ licence issued by RAK DED. The unique dual licence setup entitles investors a 100 per cent foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts.
ALSO READ:
“We are always keen to provide our clients with the best solutions. We launched the Dual Licence structure for this very reason – to offer them the best of both free zone and mainland benefits, all without the need to incorporate a separate company. Basically, this package opens up a new market for their business, and substantially expands their accessibility and reach; all whilst reducing the red-tape requirements of the past,” said Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO. “We are glad to have teamed up with RAK DED for another initiative that roots from our shared goal of further developing Ras Al Khaimah’s vibrant economy.”
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Abdulrahman Alshayeb Alnaqbi, Director General of RAK DED, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with RAKEZ on yet another great initiative for the benefit of global investors who chose Ras Al Khaimah to base their operations. We will continue to work together to further elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s investment landscape and make it even more welcoming and dynamic than it is today.”
Dubai plans billion-dollar projects in Kashmir, including industrial parks, medical college, specialty hospital and logistic centres.
Business3 days ago
GMDC manages 55 branches across the city.
Business3 days ago
GMBF Global — the business forum with over 500 global members — is engaged in creating sustainable, mutually beneficial business opportunities.
Business3 days ago
Haitham al-Ghais will serve as the new secretary-general of the international organisation
Business3 days ago
Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be the Master Franchisee for the Korean brand as it embarks on regional journey
Business4 days ago
In our previous articles, we have discussed in detail about supplies and the various categories of supplies; in this article, we will discuss the nature of supply in detail.
Business4 days ago
One of the steps being taken is that SEBI, which is a regulator for commodities trading on the market, is that has suspended new futures contracts in seven agro commodities for a period of one year.
Business5 days ago
Electronic services includes supply of software, cloud services, web hosting, distance learning etc.
Business5 days ago