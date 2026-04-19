Cheapest prices in UAE: New platform to compare rates of essential goods

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has launched the Essential Goods Prices Platform, allowing residents to compare prices of a wide range of products across the country.

Among the key basic and essential consumer goods covered by the platform are cooking oils, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, meat, fish, legumes, bread, wheat, water, fruits such as bananas, oranges, and apples, and vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and onions.

Residents can check prices of various products, including cooking oil, wheat, rice, dairy items, bread, fruits, vegetables, and water, through the platform at: https://www.moet.gov.ae/en/essential-goods-prices-platform.

In its initial phase, the platform includes 33 items, divided into 17 essential consumer goods and 16 other essential products. Prices are monitored in real time across 12 major retail outlets nationwide, with minimum and maximum prices published for each outlet, enabling consumers to compare prices between different branches easily.

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The platform also allows consumers to create a customised food basket based on their needs and automatically directs them to the most cost-effective option. These features enhance transparency and help consumers optimise their spending.

The platform is expected to boost consumer awareness of smart shopping practices in the country while ensuring transparency in the pricing of listed goods and products.

“The UAE has successfully established an advanced legislative and digital infrastructure to protect consumer rights in line with global best practices. This has contributed to providing a safe and stable consumer environment,” said Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection.

Al Marri added that the platform will encourage competition among retailers, ensure price transparency, promote market stability, and protect consumers’ purchasing power.

“Furthermore, the platform supports achieving an effective balance between price monitoring and protecting purchasing power, which positively impacts economic activity in the country and strengthens long-term sustainability,” he said.

The Ministry said commodity price data on the platform will be updated daily to ensure accurate monitoring of market activity. The data is provided through a direct electronic link with participating retail outlets, which automatically share prices with the Ministry’s database.

The Ministry also encouraged consumers to report any discrepancies between the prices published on the platform and actual in-store prices by calling 8001222.