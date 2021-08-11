UAE: New cryptocurrency course to help pupils understand its role in future economies

The 6-part online course covers subjects such as history of money to creating one’s own non-fungible token.

A new course in cryptocurrencies has been launched in the UAE, which aims to help pupils to understand the power of the market.

Carfax Education, a global education group based in the UAE, has initiated an innovative course for pupils in the age group between 14 and 18 years to help them learn about the future of bitcoin, blockchain and crypto and the role they are set to play in future economies.

Teaming up with experts from around the world, the six-part online course covers an entire gamut of subjects such as history of money to creating one’s own non-fungible token (NFT).

Pupils will undertake a journey to understand the theory behind the innovation of crypto and its importance in the near future.

Tudor Oros, Managing Director, Carfax Education Group, said, “As educators, we cannot ignore this industry which has the potential to create millions of jobs over the next few years and we’re delighted to be working with such an amazing group of experts on this new course.”

Pupils will consider the monetary systems and what makes cryptocurrencies different, Oros said.

They will take a deeper look at the various use cases of crypto such as NFT. They will be given the opportunity to make their own NFT and list it on an open exchange.

“Carfax Education’s ethos is about combining the very best of tradition and innovation in education. We want to engage young people with learning and foster a spirit of creativity and confidence that takes them beyond their basic syllabus and this course is a true reflection of this,” Oros added.

He said, “The UAE is one of the most innovative countries in the world and that extends into education. At Carfax, we see our role as preparing the leaders of the future and want our students to be aware of recent developments across all industries to set them up for success in their careers after obtaining graduation degree.”

Matthias Mende, Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dubai Blockchain Centre and one of the guest experts for the course, said, “I enjoyed my session talking to the students about my personal story of being a blockchain entrepreneur and my current project Bonuz Market.”

The course comprises six three-hour sessions each and is available through Carfax’s new virtual learning platform, Carfax Online.

“I enjoy Carfax’s vision of making education more fun for the students while they have a chance to engage with people like me who might inspire them by talking about real scenarios. It simply feels more authentic and motivates students to learn with a higher dedication as it opens up new horizons for their dreams,” said Mende.

Some of the students from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Dubai, have created a novel media platform to deliver reliable information and practical education on cryptocurrency markets for investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The platform, known as GulfCrypt, is said to be the first-of-its-kind in the GCC. Pupils have developed a function that uploads real-time updates on cryptocurrency pricing in a bid to help traders manage transactions instantly.

Dr Khalil Al Hussaeni, Professor of Computing at RIT, Dubai, said, “Our students have demonstrated the impact that technology now has on the business world, and it has been inspiring to see them harness their individual skills to create something with real value.”

