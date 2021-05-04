- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: New business growth strengthens to 20-month high
UAE business expectations improve for the fifth consecutive month: PMI
Business conditions in the United Arab Emirates non-oil private sector continued to improve in April, with new business growth reaching a 20-month high, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the Gulf state's economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, edged up to 52.7 in April from 52.6 in March.
This was its highest level since July 2019 and the fifth consecutive month it has held above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.
"The UAE non-oil economy remains on the right track to a recovery from Covid-19," said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.
The index was supported by strong growth in business volumes and output. New orders grew at their fastest rate since August 2019.
"That said, the rate of improvement in operating conditions was still below the 12-year survey average, reflecting further pandemic-related disruptions for a number of businesses and sectors," Owen said.
Surveyed firms said market conditions improved due to the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and stronger business confidence.
The UAE - where the economy contracted 5.9 per cent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund - has had one of the world's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
Business expectations improved for the fifth consecutive month, according to the survey, on hopes of a continued recovery from the coronavirus crisis and stronger sales when Dubai hosts the Expo 2020 event later this year.
Despite this, employment declined in April for the third month in a row, with firms seeking to cut costs and reporting a decrease in expatriate workers.
-
Aviation
Covid: US sets pandemic-era high for air travel,...
Air travel continues to recover from the pandemic, although... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Europe
India's Serum Institute set to invest £240 ...
The officials added that British businesses have also secured new... READ MORE
-
Business
10 UAE national banks post Dh7.74 billion net...
FAB topped the list with around Dh2.475 billion in profit. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Ramadan food drive nears 200 million meals
Last weekend's charity auction of fancy number plates and mobile... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rules announced for travellers entering ...
Passengers will also have to compulsorily undergo 10-day self-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid-19 cases soar past 20 million
Infections in India are rising faster than anywhere else in the world,... READ MORE
-
Americas
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27...
In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital