As the UAE marks its 55th National Day, companies across the country are increasingly using the occasion to celebrate the nation’s cultural heritage while reinforcing connections between employees, partners and the wider community.

Among them, AlBaddad Group hosted a National Day gathering in Dubai under the theme “Belonging and Loyalty”, bringing together employees, management, business partners and collaborators to commemorate the anniversary of the Union and reflect on the country’s development over the past five decades.

The event featured activities inspired by Emirati traditions, including heritage-themed programmes and traditional hospitality, highlighting the customs and cultural practices that have shaped the UAE’s national identity.

The celebration comes as organisations across the Emirates participate in National Day activities that underscore the country’s journey from its formation in 1971 to its emergence as a regional hub for business, trade and innovation.

For AlBaddad Group, the event also served as an opportunity to emphasise the importance of preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to younger generations, while recognising the role played by citizens and residents in the country’s continued progress.

“The UAE National Day represents a cherished national occasion that renews feelings of pride in the achievements made by the UAE over more than five decades,” said Dr Alfateen Bin Hussein Albaddad, Founder, Partner and Chairman of ALBADDAD Holding and Founder and Chairman of ALFATEEN Holding.

He said the anniversary reflects the founding values on which the Union was built, including unity, solidarity and collective effort.

“These are values that continue to guide the nation’s journey of development and progress and remind us of our shared responsibility towards preserving and building on these achievements,” Albaddad said.

The event attracted representatives from various organisations and institutions across the UAE, reflecting the growing role of public and private sector cooperation in supporting the country’s economic and social development.

National Day celebrations have increasingly become platforms for businesses to engage employees and stakeholders while highlighting the cultural traditions that remain central to the UAE’s identity. Many organisations now incorporate heritage activities, educational programmes and community events into their commemorations.

AlBaddad Group said the occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the UAE’s achievements since the formation of the Union and the country’s rise as a recognised regional and international success story.

The company said continued progress has been driven by the leadership’s long-term vision, investment in people and a commitment to development across economic and social sectors.

Looking ahead, Albaddad said the anniversary was also a reminder of the importance of teamwork, responsibility and cooperation in supporting the UAE’s next stage of growth.

“The occasion renews the importance of drawing inspiration from the vision of the Founding Fathers and continuing to work with a spirit of teamwork, cooperation and dedication to contribute to the UAE’s future prosperity,” he said.