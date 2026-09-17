UAE named world’s most tax-friendly country for global citizens

The UAE has been named the most tax-favourable jurisdiction in the world for global citizens, according to a new 48-country index published by international residency and citizenship planning advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS).

The report, titled Tax Optimisation for Global Citizens and produced by the firm’s research arm, the Global Intelligence Unit, evaluated jurisdictions across 11 indicators grouped into three pillars: Tax burden, tax structure and investment migration, weighted at 42.5 per cent, 42.5 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The UAE topped the overall ranking on the back of its zero personal income tax rate, five per cent VAT or consumption tax, and no charge on departing residents.

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Global think-tanks have also ranked the UAE very highly in terms of quality of life, healthcare services, safety and security among others.

Antigua and Barbuda, Paraguay, Hong Kong and the Bahamas rounded out the top five. Malta and Cyprus were the only two European jurisdictions to reach the top ten, doing so through preferential tax regimes rather than low headline rates.

Structure over rate

The study’s central finding is that a jurisdiction’s tax rate and the structure of its tax system are largely independent of each other.

Uruguay, which charges 36 per cent – a rate closer to Western Europe than the Caribbean – recorded the strongest Tax Structure score in the entire sample, placing 12th overall on that strength alone. Hungary, despite a 15 per cent rate, ranked 31st because it taxes residents on worldwide income with no substantial relief for new arrivals.

Two mechanisms drive a strong Tax Structure score, the report found: a tax basis that excludes foreign income entirely, as in Uruguay, Panama and Hong Kong, or taxes it only on remittance, as in Malta and Mauritius; and a preferential regime layered over an otherwise worldwide system, as seen in Cyprus, Portugal and Italy.

“The countries that break the tax-versus-quality-of-life trade-off – Malta, Cyprus, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Switzerland, Portugal – don’t get there through a zero-tax model,” said Artur Saraiva, founder and chief operating officer of Global Citizen Solutions.

“They perform well by taxing on a territorial or remittance basis, or through a well-designed preferential regime, which leaves room to fund the public services that quality of life depends upon.”

Living well, leaving well

The report found that jurisdictions with the lowest tax charges tend to rank lowest for quality of life, meaning tax savings often come at the cost of day-to-day living standards. Of the 48 jurisdictions studied, 31 impose no exit tax at all, including every country across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Seven jurisdictions broke this pattern by combining an upper-half tax position with a global top-fifty quality of life ranking: Malta, Cyprus, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Switzerland and Portugal. None achieved this through a zero-income-tax model, relying instead on territorial, remittance or preferential-regime structures.

The US carries the heaviest tax burden in the sample by both rate and structure, and separately imposes the most demanding exit terms of any jurisdiction reviewed.

Of the 17 jurisdictions that do charge tax on departure, 11 – including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain and Switzerland – apply a broad charge with deferral options, while five, among them Portugal, the UK and Japan, apply a narrower version.

Inheritance, wealth taxes

Inheritance tax proved the sharpest dividing line between high-burden systems and top performers.

France charges up to 60 per cent, Japan 55 per cent and Germany 50 per cent, while none of the index's top 13 jurisdictions levies inheritance tax at all. The report separately flagged the US as an outlier, noting that relocation alone does not end its tax reach for citizens.

Net wealth tax, meanwhile, applies in just eight of the 48 jurisdictions studied, ranging from 0.1 per cent in Uruguay to 3.5 per cent in Spain. Notably, none of the jurisdictions with zero personal income tax also levies a wealth tax.

The report concluded that no single jurisdiction suits every profile of global citizen. Entrepreneurs nearing a liquidity event should focus on capital gains treatment and departure costs; retirees on succession, healthcare and consumption tax; and remote professionals almost entirely on how foreign-sourced income is taxed.