UAE moves closer to flying taxi launch as Archer’s Midnight gets key approval

The launch of flying taxi operations in the UAE moved a step closer to reality on Friday as the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) awarded US flying car maker Archer’s Midnight aircraft entry into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) programme, advancing the regulatory pathway for the aircraft’s entry into service in the UAE.

Archer is the first eVTOL manufacturer to transition to an RTC certification track with the GCAA, using an airworthiness pathway aligned with international aviation frameworks.

The RTC programme provides an established pathway for Archer to begin limited commercial operations. It also ensures that Midnight is developed under a regulatory baseline that supports long-term commercial viability in the UAE.

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Archer is expected to launch flying taxi services in the UAE capital this year.

This follows several years of technical collaboration between the GCAA and Archer, including multiple on-site inspections by experts at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facilities in the US, as well as in-country flights with Midnight. The initiative is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as part of its commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.

A cornerstone of this advanced regulatory phase is the initiation of a GCAA Design Organisation Approval (DOA) and Production Organisation Approval (POA). These designations signify a high degree of trust in Archer’s engineering and safety management systems.

“The GCAA is committed to safely integrating innovative aviation technologies into the UAE airspace,” said Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA.

Through this programme, Archer and the GCAA have made progress across eight workstreams critical to commercial readiness, including aircraft certification, operations, maintenance, flight crew training, airspace, vertiports, security, and oversight.

Midnight is planned to enter service in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation, Archer’s local operating partner and one of the region’s leading aviation companies.

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said: “The UAE has been one of the most forward-leaning markets in the world for advanced aviation, and the GCAA has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout this process. Advancing Midnight into this RTC programme is a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to the UAE.”