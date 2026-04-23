UAE motorists can soon pay for valet parking through Salik

Motorists in the UAE will soon be able to pay for valet parking services through Salik.

Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, Salik Company, has signed an agreement with Valtrans Transportation Systems and Services (Valtrans) to facilitate digital payments for valet parking services across Valtrans’ network of locations throughout the UAE from June 1, 2026.

The deal will enable users to pay valet parking service fees with greater flexibility through their Salik e-Wallet across more than 100 locations in the UAE, including major retail, commercial, and entertainment hubs such as Mall of the Emirates and DIFC.

Valtrans provides valet parking services across airports, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and public-sector locations.

“This strategic partnership marks a key milestone in advancing Salik’s smart mobility ecosystem by expanding the scope of seamless digital payment solutions across everyday mobility touchpoints. Through our strategic partnerships, we continue to leverage our advanced infrastructure to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify journeys, enhance service integration, and reinforce Salik’s role as a trusted enabler of sustainable mobility in the UAE,” said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik.

“By adopting Salik as a payment option, we aim to enhance transaction efficiency,” said Imad Alameddine, Group Chief Executive Officer of Valtrans.

Salik has been expanding its services and solutions. This journey began with the activation of its first barrier-free parking payment solution, delivered in partnership with Emaar Malls Company. It was followed by a strategic partnership with Parkonic, with operations now live at more than 150 of its 200-plus locations. Salik also signed a deal with Dubai Airports for seamless parking payments via the Salik e-Wallet at Dubai International Airport, covering Terminals 1, 2, 3, and the Cargo Terminal.