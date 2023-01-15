UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Romanian counterpart discuss cooperation in energy field

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydrogen from Abu Dhabi to Europe
Parties will join their efforts to develop a green hydrogen supply chain, focusing on production in Abu Dhabi and export to the Netherlands
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy, and his accompanying delegation, have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and climate action fields.
This came when Al Mazrouei received Popescu at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.
The parties discussed prospects for the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi.
They also tackled the importance of international cooperation to address climate change, several files for developing cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the field of clean energy and sustainability.
The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure hailed bilateral relations with Romania, which have witnessed notable progress over the past years, thanks to the support of the wise leadership of the two friendly countries, and the mutual confidence, respect and joint interest.
He also emphasised that these meetings reflect the desire and will of the two countries to expand and strengthen the scope of partnerships, especially in significant domains that contribute to enhancing sustainable development journey. — Wam
