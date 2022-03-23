UAE minister hails advanced tech adoption at Sharjah’s VeggiTech

Sarah Al Amiri visits VeggiTech farm in Al Zubair, Sharjah

— Supplied photo

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, recently visited the VeggiTech farm in Al Zubair, Sharjah .

She was received by Nasser S Alsorayai , CEO, Snasco Investments, and CEO, VeggiTech, in the presence of other senior government and company officials.

Osama Amir, assistant undersecretary, Industrial Accelerators Sector; Yousif Al Mutawa, CEO, Sharjah Sustainable City; and Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), were also present on the occasion.

The minister toured the farm focusing on the grow light assisted hydroponic and protected hydroponic facilities.

She was briefed on VeggiTech’s role in enhancing the adoption of advanced technology with the sole aim of boosting the agriculture sector.

Sarah Al Amiri commended the level of advanced technology adoption at VeggiTech, adding that the company is using tech to enhance production efficiencies of many varieties of vegetables, aiming to use less water and power.

“With the goal of topping the Global Food Security Index by 2051, enhancing sustainable food production is one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s strategy.” She added.

The minister stated that the UAE is marching ahead in adopting latest technologies, adding that the government is encouraging sustainable development, less carbon emission and environment- friendly green initiatives.

“The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is keen to support all initiatives and projects that adopt advanced technology applications,” she said.

Nasser S Alsorayai highlighted that by using progressive and modernized agricultural technologies, VeggiTech wants to address key challenges of traditional farming such as soil, temperature, and water.

“To battle this, the company uses protected hydroponics, and grow lights assisted hydroponics. All the produce sold by the company to their consumers are grown throughout the year in artificially simulated weather conditions with hydroponics and growth lights,” he said.

Veggitech, owned by Saudi-based Snasco Holding, a leading investment company in the Mena region , is a market leader in alternate farming is revolutionising the agriculture industry of the Middle East.

A brand with 100 per cent organic and natural certification, Veggitech is also HACCP and ISO certified. Founded in 2020, the company aims at using technology to produce crops that exceed expectations.

