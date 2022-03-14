UAE: Milano by Danube celebrates new heights of excellence

The vice-chairman of Danube Group gives an insight into strategies that led to Milano's growth

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 1:39 PM

Milano first embarked on its journey with sanitaryware and has now expanded into tiles, hardware, electrical, water purifiers, water heaters as well as professional tools.

Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman of Danube Group, said: “Milano grew by 20 per cent over 2020, despite the pandemic, only because of our strong trader network and a basket of high quality products. The project sales are going uphill because of Expo and the export market which we were able to cater to.”

Having sufficient stocks despite the rising raw material prices gave Milano an edge over its competitors.

Sajan gave an insight into strategies adopted that led to the growth of Milano.

“Our company offered incentives like free tickets and a hotel to visit the B2B Milano showrooms to export customers. They can buy our products in one go with containers of all our products duty-free from Jebel Ali Free Zone warehouse. We took this goods shortage as an opportunity and reached out to different buyers around the world like the Middle East, East Africa, West Africa.”

Milano considers the spirit of teamwork and employee engagement the foremost elements of the company’s overall growth. In the growth of Milano over the past 14 years, the employees have been a substantial factor. Therefore, the overall well-being of the employees will always be the prime focus.

Milano’s workforce always strives for excellence in the face of crisis. The strong collaboration and hard work of these employees result in more successful projects over the years. Milano emphasises and prioritises teamwork on each level. When employees cooperate and function as a single unit, it brings together knowledge, skills, and perspectives in the organization.

At Sajan’s residence, Milano had organised a get-together along with a series of team-building activities for its UAE and Oman workforces. These activities were arranged to cherish and appreciate their employees. As they have showcased their talents and overcame the challenges in the time of crisis. The team-building activities included mimic challenge, card game, hook step challenge, Chinese whisper, break it challenge, etc.

“Our team looks forward to this get-together every year but the company couldn’t organise it for the past two years due to the pandemic, and what better way to invite at my house," Sajan said.

Afterwards, the employees who had performed exceptionally this year were awarded in their respective fields, including Imran Shoukat in hardware; Philips John in sanitary; Mohammed Azharuddeen in electrical; Vishal Gidwani in tiles; Abdulla, Shahbaz, Atif Ahmed and Pradeep Baddi as product managers; and Shabbir Sisslawala for best showroom.