UAE: Mega-development in RAK to create vibrant mixed-use destination

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 3:41 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 4:06 PM

Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, today unveiled RAK Central, its latest mixed-use destination, which will feature a Grade-A office and commercial district that is set to open in 2026, helping to drive business and tourism development, unlock job opportunities and redefine lifestyle in the emirate.

After completion of all phases of the mega-development, RAK Central will create a vibrant work, live and play destination that will contribute to RAK Vision 2030, driving a prosperous and diversified economy, building happy and cohesive communities, securing a sustainable future and safeguarding the environment by following advanced green building strategies.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, offering spectacular views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf, RAK Central will feature the largest commercial business district in the Northern Emirates. Commercial spaces will be tailored as per the needs of anchor tenants, with open floor plans to facilitate a flexible design. In due course, RAK Central is expected to become Ras Al Khaimah’s largest business hub, attracting leading businesses and other entities in the region to set up their headquarters, including Marjan.

After completion, RAK Central will offer three million square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, three hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, various retail and entertainment facilities, and several interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors. Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2024, with the first phase of the infrastructure and the main business complex expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

RAK Central will follow the sustainability principles set out under the LEED Gold Certification, in addition to harnessing advanced technology solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to create a smart, state-of-the-art ecosystem where communities and businesses can thrive.

Cementing Marjan’s reputation as a developer of high-end residential destinations, RAK Central will offer freehold residential plots for purchase and development by investors. Land plots will be meticulously laid out to ensure scenic views from all units, in addition to featuring a pedestrian-friendly, green public realm, as well as wide-open spaces and parks to usher in a serene lifestyle.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “RAK Central will usher in a new era of economic growth for Ras Al Khaimah, with a focus on not only providing international investors with high-value property but also by serving as a hub for businesses.”

He added: “RAK Central is inspired by the picturesque setting of Ras Al Khaimah and complements the ethos of Marjan to build ambitious projects that salute the heritage of our emirate. Following the success of our flagship project, Al Marjan Island, we are now working on diverse projects across several locations, to create world-class master-planned communities that will serve as the ‘downtowns’ of the future, in addition to new lifestyle destinations on the mountains.”

Marjan is currently exploring strategic partnerships to develop RAK Central, to support and help deliver the vision of the Emirate’s leadership. The project is expected to attract investment from multinational companies in diverse business sectors, including hospitality, leisure, retail, finance, logistics and construction.

RAK Central will be developed in phases, with the construction of the first phase to include one million square feet of commercial office space for rent, and additional spaces offered for development. This will include 34 exclusive residential plots, where developers can build residential towers of up to 45 floors, or approximately 200 metres high.

Marjan’s own headquarters and integrated mixed-use office complex, as part of the first phase, have been designed by Gensler, a world-renowned architecture, design and planning firm, with 53 offices and 6,000+ professionals across The Americas, Europe, China and the APME region.

