UAE: Meet 3 female expats who quit their jobs to set up successful businesses

They advise other women considering entrepreneurship to “trust your instincts and follow your passion"
These women took bold steps to leave secure corporate jobs and embark on uncertain entrepreneurial journeys. But the risks they took have paid off, as they are now earning nearly 10 times their previous salaries.
Hollie Briant, a British national, and Amelia Smith, a British-Canadian expat, are carving out their paths as entrepreneurs in Dubai. After six years of working together at a renowned beauty brand, they decided to leave the corporate world in pursuit of greater career freedom.
Hollie recounted her experience to Khaleej Times, sharing that her first job in Dubai was as an assistant manager at a private company, where she was earning Dh12,000 a month. “Leaving the corporate world was a big step, but it was necessary to pursue my passion,” she explained.
Amelia launched her marketing consultancy while Hollie opened a bridal boutique.
During a breakfast meeting, the two discussed their successful ventures and their desire to create an additional income stream. “I’ve always believed in having multiple sources of income,” Hollie said. This conversation sparked the idea for their joint venture—Dazed and Engaged, an e-commerce store aimed at creating a memorable brand.
Hollie Briant
Both women came from backgrounds in visual merchandising and marketing, having played key roles in launching a global beauty brand.
Their personal experiences fuelled their motivation: Amelia wanted the flexibility to spend time with her two children, while Hollie was inspired after losing her father to cancer, realising how short life is.
Starting the business was not without its challenges. “One of the biggest hurdles we faced was finding the right suppliers,” Amelia recalled. She shared that it took them a full year to find partners who met their high standards. "Once they did, it made all the difference. Now, we consider our suppliers an integral part of our company," she added.
Amelia Smith
Overcoming fears about leaving stable jobs was also part of their journey. “Being an entrepreneur can feel incredibly lonely at times,” Amelia admitted. However, their supportive network helped them confront those fears. “We believed in the importance of following our passions,” she emphasised.
The duo identified a gap in the market for high-quality hen party accessories and supplies in the UAE. “We wanted to create the ultimate e-commerce destination where brides and their friends could find everything they need to plan the perfect hen party,” Amelia noted.
Initially, their goal was straightforward, but it evolved as they recognised the brand's potential. They also maintain a healthy work-life balance and advise other women considering entrepreneurship to “trust your instincts and follow your passion".
Amelia Smith and Hollie Briant
Meanwhile, at 35, Sherry Gupta embarked on a journey by establishing her own PR agency in Dubai. Her lifelong ambition to start her own business took a decisive turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when her salary was halted for five months.
Starting in the UAE with a salary of Dh6,000, her last job paid Dh10,000. Now, however, she earns nearly 10 times her annual salary, thanks to her bold decision to launch her own business.
“My media background made the business transition smoother despite my limited PR experience,” she explained.
Sherry began her professional journey in Mumbai, followed by working with NDTV in New Delhi, and later she worked for a newspaper in Qatar.
Yet, it was the realisation that she was not reaching her full potential in traditional jobs that pushed her to take the leap. “Coming from a business family, I knew I wanted to try something different,” she remarked.
Transitioning to entrepreneurship was challenging. She had to learn about client pitching, contracts, and building a network from scratch.
“Being new to Dubai, I relied on friends from India for support while creating media lists,” she recalled. The first six months were tough, with minimal income, but as word-of-mouth inquiries grew, Sherry began to find her footing. “Now, I earn more than I did before, which boosted my confidence,” she said.
As a woman entrepreneur, Sherry offered valuable advice to others considering a similar path. She said: “You need to be mentally strong and have family support. Managing both business and personal life is tough, so commitment is essential.”
