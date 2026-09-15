UAE marketers blend AI, storytelling and data to drive growth

The UAE’s marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as businesses increasingly look beyond traditional campaigns and focus on customer retention, brand purpose, data-driven decision making and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Marketing leaders say the shift reflects growing pressure on businesses to deliver measurable commercial outcomes while navigating a highly competitive and multicultural market where consumers have more choice than ever.

“Marketing leadership is becoming much more than communications,” said Prameela Nair, founder of Nairative Marketing Consulting. “As UAE businesses grow, marketing leaders are increasingly expected to contribute to the wider business, from growth and customer experience to digital transformation and reputation.”

According to Nair, the role of marketing has expanded from campaign execution to a broader strategic function encompassing governance, stakeholder alignment and business transformation. “The leaders who make the greatest impact are those who can bring together brand, data, technology and commercial thinking, and connect all of that to real business outcomes,” she said.

Hetarth Patel, Vice-President for Growth Markets at WebEngage, stressed that many businesses are now focusing on retaining existing customers rather than simply acquiring new ones. “We’re seeing more than ever that marketing leaders are shifting focus from engagement to real, repeatable business outcomes,” Patel said. “Retention has become the priority for most brands we work with in this region.”

With acquisition costs rising across sectors, marketers are increasingly measuring success through customer lifetime value and long-term engagement.

Patel said leadership now extends beyond messaging to understanding the technology and data infrastructure that supports customer relationships. He also highlighted the growing importance of hyper-localisation in a region known for its cultural diversity.

Another major trend is the renewed focus on brand narrative as companies compete for attention in crowded markets. “The UAE is a highly competitive and multicultural market, and products and services can often be replicated,” Nair said. “What is harder to replicate is a brand that stands for something meaningful.”

She argued that successful brands are increasingly differentiating themselves through purpose and authenticity rather than product features alone. “A strong narrative should reach the heart first and the head afterwards, because people connect with what a business believes,” she said. “Purpose is what separates a good brand story from an accurate description of a company.”

As businesses expand, many are also turning to fractional marketing leadership models to gain senior strategic expertise without building large executive teams.

Nair said companies in rapid growth phases often struggle with fragmented messaging and branding despite strong commercial traction. Fractional leadership, she noted, can provide experienced guidance on strategy, processes and priorities while helping firms maintain focus as they scale.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a defining feature of modern marketing strategies, but executives caution against relying on technology alone.

“AI is a powerful enabler, but it should not replace human judgement,” Nair said. “It can take on much of the heavy lifting around data, insights and efficiency, while people remain central to strategy, creativity and empathy.”

She warned that brands still need human oversight because “AI also cannot fully gauge the human sentiment behind a customer’s response or experience.”

Patel believes the next stage of AI adoption will depend less on algorithms and more on data quality. “Enterprise memory is the biggest advantage that a brand can invest in right now,” he said.

He noted that customer information often remains fragmented across multiple systems, limiting the effectiveness of AI tools. Brands that can unify customer data and create a complete view of their audiences will be better positioned to deliver highly relevant, personalised experiences.

In sectors such as banking and insurance, the rise of AI is being balanced with strict governance and regulatory oversight.

“Financial services marketing requires a level of discipline because every piece of customer communication carries regulatory weight alongside brand intent,” Nair said.

Patel added that financial institutions are adopting automated communications cautiously, ensuring that approval processes, customer triggers and audit trails are clearly documented before deployment.

For UAE marketers, the consensus is clear: future success will depend on combining technology with human insight, aligning brand purpose with business strategy, and building stronger customer relationships through data-driven personalisation and trust.