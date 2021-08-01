Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

UAE luxury retailer Michel Chalhoub passes away

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 1, 2021
Michel Chalhoub.

Chalhoub was known not just for his inspirational career and vision, but for his warmth, generosity and deep-rooted values of respect.


The UAE’s pioneer of luxury retail, Michel Chalhoub passed away on July 30, 2021, the group announced on Sunday.

The group statement said: “The Chalhoub Group mourns with the Chalhoub family and celebrates the extraordinary life of Michel Chalhoub, a remarkable man who created an impact by devoting his life to his family, his group and the communities around him. It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our founder and chairman on July 30, 2021.”

Chalhoub was born in Damascus in 1931and was an exceptional visionary, a pioneer, a passionate entrepreneur and an inspirational leader who created a group that became a family with his wife, Widad.

Chalhoub was known not just for his inspirational career and vision, but for his warmth, generosity and deep-rooted values of respect, excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and the courage to dare. He had to rebuild the Group’s business several times after historic events of turmoil and crisis.

Chalhoub leaves behind a solid foundation and a legacy that will long serve to inspire us and will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of success by serving others. We will continue to honor his name and, above all, his values with a deep sense of pride and responsibility. — business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/toyota-finds-way-to-avoid-using-rare-earth macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 