UAE luxury retailer Michel Chalhoub passes away

The UAE’s pioneer of luxury retail, Michel Chalhoub passed away on July 30, 2021, the group announced on Sunday.

The group statement said: “The Chalhoub Group mourns with the Chalhoub family and celebrates the extraordinary life of Michel Chalhoub, a remarkable man who created an impact by devoting his life to his family, his group and the communities around him. It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our founder and chairman on July 30, 2021.”

Chalhoub was born in Damascus in 1931and was an exceptional visionary, a pioneer, a passionate entrepreneur and an inspirational leader who created a group that became a family with his wife, Widad.

Chalhoub was known not just for his inspirational career and vision, but for his warmth, generosity and deep-rooted values of respect, excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and the courage to dare. He had to rebuild the Group’s business several times after historic events of turmoil and crisis.

Chalhoub leaves behind a solid foundation and a legacy that will long serve to inspire us and will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of success by serving others. We will continue to honor his name and, above all, his values with a deep sense of pride and responsibility. — business@khaleejtimes.com