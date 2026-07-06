UAE luxury interiors market shifts towards personalisation as homeowners seek long-term value

The UAE’s luxury interiors market is undergoing a significant transformation as homeowners move beyond trend-driven design towards more personalised, long-lasting spaces that reflect individual lifestyles and identities.

Fuelled by the continued expansion of the country’s premium real estate sector, branded residences and an increasing population of high-net-worth residents, demand is rising for bespoke furnishings, curated art collections and design pieces that add character and permanence to homes. Industry estimates suggest the UAE luxury furniture market could reach $1.03 billion by 2030, underscoring the strength of demand for premium interior solutions.

The shift reflects broader changes in the UAE’s residential landscape. As more expatriates and investors choose to establish long-term roots in the country, interior design decisions are increasingly focused on quality, craftsmanship and functionality rather than short-term aesthetics. Designers and developers say clients are seeking homes that tell a personal story while maintaining practical value, mirroring trends already seen in mature luxury markets globally.

Another emerging trend is the growing convergence of interior design, art advisory and collectible design. Rather than treating furniture and art as separate purchases, affluent buyers are increasingly approaching interiors as a holistic investment, combining statement furniture, bespoke pieces and curated artworks to create unique living environments.

These market shifts are reflected in the strategy of Dubai-based design group Atelio, which has introduced an integrated platform combining design furniture, art advisory and collectible design services. The company works with architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality operators, drawing on access to more than 100 international brands and makers.

“The most compelling spaces are not necessarily the most expensive or the most trend driven,” said Elie Khouri, founder and chairman of Atelio. “They are the spaces that tell a story. When furniture, art and collectible pieces are considered together, with intention behind each piece, a home develops a sense of character and permanence that cannot be achieved through decoration alone.”

Industry participants are also seeing growing expectations around speed and convenience. As project volumes increase across the UAE’s residential and hospitality sectors, clients are demanding faster delivery times and greater product availability within the country.

“We are reshaping the market, moving beyond transactional relationships to build a more advisory-led approach, driven by collaboration, expertise and a deep understanding of our clients’ evolving needs,” said Ruggero Ottogalli, chief executive of Atelio. “Clients are looking for faster access to products and more efficient project delivery.”

With new luxury residential developments continuing to launch across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, market observers expect personalisation, collectible design and integrated advisory services to become increasingly important features of the UAE’s evolving interiors sector.