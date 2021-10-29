UAE logs in surge in clean green skincare sales during summer

Residents are increasingly switching to green beauty products, especially over the harsh summer months in the UAE

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:02 PM

Residents across the UAE are increasingly investing in green skincare solutions, especially over the summer period, with brands noting that the high temperatures had resulted in a surge in natural products for both skincare and haircare.

Merian Odesho, owner and formulator of Bounce Curl, noted that harsh weather elements over the summer often resulted in customers suffering from conditions such as dandruff.

“During the summer, we tend to sweat a little more from the heat and the humidity,” she said. “When we sweat and do not shampoo our scalp on a regular basis, the fungus from the dandruff can grow at a faster rate, which can cause more dandruff,” she explained. “

Since there are many different reasons why someone may have dandruff, it is often a trial and error to find products that can help with the problem, she explained. “It is recommended to try gentle daily shampoos with naturally derived ingredients. However, for some people that may cause an issue. If the gentle shampoos or products do not work, then it is recommended to use a medicated shampoo such as ones marketed for dandruff with active ingredients.”

She noted that Bounce had several products that were proving to be popular with consumers that were looking for a way to tackle the issue. “Bounce Curl offers a Turmeric Hair Detox Mask that is suitable for the scalp containing organic apple cider vinegar, charcoal, turmeric and other detoxifying ingredients. Apple Cider Vinegar has shown to balance the scalp’s PH, stimulate the shedding of dead skin cells and reduce overall fungal growth. This mask can be used in four different ways which makes it very versatile and a great product to have.”

While finding the best shampoo for your type of dandruff is recommended, eating a diet high in omegas is also great for the skin or taking fish oil. Gut health, she said, is also very important for the skin and taking a good probiotic will definitely help. Additionally, taking a good multi-vitamin that contains B vitamins such as Bounce Curl Hair Vitamins work well with the skin too.

Similarly, Marya Khalil-Otto, president and CEO of Vitality Institute, also spoke about many of the issues consumers are facing over the hot summer months that have led them to switch to more natural products. “Having to constantly wear makeup, especially in the hot summer months, can take a toll on the health of your skin. Not to mention, if you already have skin concerns, such as acne, using makeup to cover the blemishes will actually make the problem worse.”

Khalil-Otto explained that the summer heat causes blood vessels to expand and increase blood flow to the skin, opening pores. As the body starts to perspire, makeup not only traps the sweat and bacteria, causing pores to clog, but also prevents skin from releasing heat properly. Over time, this leads to enlarged pores and blackheads. Additionally, when heat is trapped it can cause a flare up of temperature-sensitive conditions, such as rosacea, ultimately leading to persistent redness and uneven skin tone.

“Show your skin some extra TLC by going makeup free! If you are nervous to ditch the compact case, then a VI Peel is a great alternative. This painless chemical peel, administered by a medical professional, will smooth the skin, suppress the oil, and clear out the pores. Also, be sure to treat your skin with some Vitamin C! I recommend VI Derm Beauty’s Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate because it enhances the effects of sunscreen and helps prevent UV damage,” Khalil-Otto said.

Beth Ann Catalano, president and CEO, North America, AHAVA, insists that, for the summer months, SPF should be an essential part of your skincare routine. UV rays can harm the skin causing long term effects like ageing in the skin. “We would recommend starting with an SPF30 – our AHAVA Extreme Lotion Daily Firmness & Protection Broad Spectrum SPF30 is a great choice. It is a lightweight lotion that defends skin against UV rays while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. SPF can also be applied in winter months as well and our AHAVA moisturizer can be worn year-round!

She also noted that cleansing is very important. “As we sweat often during the summer months, sweating can cause breakouts. We recommend our AHAVA Refreshing Cleansing Gel which will remove dirt and impurities from the skin. Also, summer is sandals season! Our AHAVA Mineral Foot Cream is fast-absorbing and non-greasy. It smooths and hydrates feet and locks in moisture. Have tired and dry feet? After a shower, rub on our AHAVA Mineral Foot Cream and feel the difference! Your feet will thank you!”

