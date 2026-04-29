UAE lists Dh1.1 billion Islamic treasury sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, total rises to Dh7.5 billion

With these tap issuances, the total value of outstanding sukuk currently listed by the UAE Federal Government on Nasdaq Dubai has reached Dh7.5 billion

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 3:23 PM
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The UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to mark the listing of additional dirham-denominated Islamic treasury sukuk, an Islamic financial certificate akin to a bond, valued at Dh1.1 billion.

This comprised a Dh550 million tap of the 3.49 per cent sukuk due October 2027, increasing its total outstanding to Dh2.2 billion, alongside a Dh550 million tap of the 3.779 per cent sukuk due February 2033, which now stands at Dh1.1 billion.

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Nasdaq Dubai is international stock exchange linking Western Europe and East Asia and provides access to both regional and international investors. The exchange currently lists equities, equity derivatives, structured products, sukuk and conventional bonds.

The additional amounts represent tap issuances of two existing series under the UAE Federal Government’s Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) Programme.

The listing of additional UAE dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk issuances on Nasdaq Dubai reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s Islamic Treasury Sukuk Programme and strengthening its role within an efficient and flexible national financial system, Al Hussaini said.

He added that the move will further boost the ministry’s approach to developing local currency government debt instruments, thereby enhancing the dirham yield curve, broadening the investor base, and supporting the development of a deeper and more diversified fixed-income market.

With these tap issuances, the total value of outstanding sukuk currently listed by the UAE Federal Government on Nasdaq Dubai has reached Dh7.5 billion. The total value of outstanding sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai now stands at $99.4 billion (Dh365 billion), making the exchange’s position one of the world’s leading international hubs for Islamic finance.

The stock exchange saw a record number of sukuk listings in 2025 value of outstanding debt securities listed across Dubai Financial Market (DFM), reaching $150.9 billion, with Nasdaq Dubai accounting for $146.1 billion of the total.

The exchange’s Sukuk market has expanded significantly over the past decade, with the value of outstanding listings increasing eightfold since 2013, from $12.6 billion to more than $100 billion.

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