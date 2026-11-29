The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law on Financial Free Zones, expanding the scope for firms to operate across the mainland and the zones.

This will strengthen the UAE’s appeal as a base for regional treasury centres, the UAE Government Media Office announced.

The law strengthens cooperation and integration between the financial free zones and the mainland while preserving their distinct legislative and supervisory frameworks.

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According to a Government Media Office post shared on X, persons licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE or the Capital Market Authority (CMA) will have greater scope to carry out their activities within a financial free zone once they obtain the required approvals.

Companies and institutions licensed in the financial free zones will likewise have greater scope to operate on the mainland, including without physical premises there.

This is subject to the rules set by the competent authorities.

Banks’ role expands

The Decree-Law enhances the UAE’s appeal as a base for regional treasury centres for international and regional companies. It also expands opportunities to manage liquidity and arrange financing from within the country.

Financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank and their clients may agree on the governing law and the court with jurisdiction for regional treasury centre transactions. This includes the laws and courts of the financial free zones.

Once a decision governing such arrangements is issued, banks licensed in the financial free zones may be permitted to transact in UAE dirhams and accept deposits from the mainland. This would apply exclusively to regional treasury centre activities and without additional licences.

Fintech and securities

The law also enables financial technology institutions established or licensed within the financial free zones to execute and settle transactions in UAE dirhams. They will do so through segregated bank accounts held with mainland banks and dedicated to client funds, subject to the rules and requirements set by the Central Bank.

It also extends the scope of regulation governing the offering, listing and trading of securities between the mainland and the financial free zones. Transactions in UAE dirhams will be allowed in specified cases.