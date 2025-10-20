UAE leads in financial inclusion as digital push kicks in

The UAE is emerging as a standout performer in financial inclusion, posting strong recent gains driven by fintech growth, digital-finance uptake and robust policy commitment.

The latest edition of the 2025 Global Financial Inclusion Index (GFII), compiled by Principal Financial Group in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), places the UAE 22nd globally—one of only three markets to move up more than one position this year.

According to the Index, the UAE made the largest gain worldwide in the “financial‐system support” pillar, climbing five places as its score improved by 1.9 points. The country also recorded the biggest global leap in its fintech development ranking, rising seven spots to 14th place, as more than 320 fintech firms with a combined value exceeding $3 billion scale up under the Digital Economy Strategy 2022.

The access-to-capital measure also jumped 16.6 points, suggesting strong momentum in SME growth and private-sector confidence.

On the consumer-protection front the UAE now ranks 4th globally after a gain of 6.9 points, and it features among the best globally (6th place) for government-provided financial education—recognising that lifting financial literacy from 32 per cent to 50 per cent could raise cumulative GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points over 2026-29.

These findings coincide with broader signals from global data. The World Bank reports that in 2021 some 84.56 per cent of adults in the UAE had an account at a formal financial institution, one of the highest rates in the region and well above the global average of roughly 66 per cent. Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) have jointly launched a National Financial Inclusion Strategy and National Financial Literacy Strategy following a May 2025 policy forum in Abu Dhabi.

“In the UAE we are seeing how bold investment in fintech and financial-literacy programmes can accelerate inclusion, resilience and growth,” said Kamal Bhatia, president & CEO of Principal Asset Management. “This progress is not just about digital access — it is about empowering people and businesses to build stronger financial futures.”

Cebr’s managing economist Pushpin Singh added: “The UAE climbed two spots to 22nd overall on the back of the biggest jump in the financial-system support pillar worldwide… the payoff is visible in the real economy: the UAE’s access-to-capital score leapt 16.6 points.”

These quantitative advances reflect deep structural shifts. According to the GFII report, digital-finance infrastructure and fintech expansion in the UAE have moved inclusion from the margins into the mainstream. The country’s rising position in fintech is complemented by policy frameworks enabling data-driven financial services, regulatory support for consumer protection and rising financial-literacy efforts aimed at both individuals and enterprises.

The government underscores the role of affordable, accessible financial services in supporting SMEs, inclusive growth and broader economic diversification.

While account ownership is high, the rate appears to have edged down slightly from earlier years (84.56 per cent in 2021, down from 87.39 per cent in 2017) — a reminder that inclusion is not just about opening accounts but about substantiated use of services such as savings, credit, insurance and payments.

The Middle East and Central Asia region as a whole is also under pressure to ensure that increased access translates into meaningful economic participation, particularly among lower-income households, women and underserved communities.

Moreover, global employer-support scores in the GFII fell 0.6 points in 2025, with 83 per cent of markets showing declines in employer-driven inclusion programmes. The UAE and its region must ensure that financial-inclusion gains are supported by employment, income growth and financial-capability foundations.

Analysts said the UAE appears to have moved beyond initial “bank the unbanked” phases into a deeper stage of inclusion where digital fintech platforms, regulatory frameworks and literacy programmes work in tandem. As the country pursues its long-term economic transformation, financial inclusion is emerging as a strategic lever in building a resilient, diversified, and inclusive economy.