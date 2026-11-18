The UAE remains the Gulf's most attractive destination for foreign direct investment, with 71 per cent of surveyed international business leaders reporting a high likelihood of investing in the country over the next 12 months, despite regional geopolitical tensions, according to a new report by Kearney and Panterra.

The report, titled Investing through disruption: The Gulf's next test in the competition for FDI, found that the UAE attracted the strongest investment intentions among the GCC markets surveyed, ahead of Saudi Arabia at 57 per cent and Qatar at 51 per cent.

When respondents expressing medium investment likelihood were included, interest reached 87 per cent for the UAE, 90 per cent for Saudi Arabia and 81 per cent for Qatar.

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The findings are based on a September 2026 survey of 100 senior business professionals involved in international investment decisions, including executives responsible for investments worth at least $500 million.

Investors remain committed despite uncertainty

The survey found that approximately 53 per cent of respondents had either proceeded with new or expanded GCC investments or had projects already underway or in development.

Only 10 per cent said they had evaluated an investment opportunity in the region but ultimately decided not to proceed.

However, geopolitical uncertainty remains a major consideration, with 79 per cent saying regional instability affects their willingness to invest.

The report found that 47 per cent of respondents expect the region's geopolitical and security environment to become more stable over the next 12 months, while 26 per cent expect conditions to remain broadly unchanged.

Investors are also increasingly evaluating Gulf countries individually rather than treating the region as a single market, with 62 per cent assessing countries separately or primarily on their individual circumstances.

AI and technology emerge as leading investment opportunities

The findings suggest that investment interest is broadening beyond the Gulf's traditional energy strengths.

Artificial intelligence and digital technology emerged as the most frequently identified leading investment opportunity, cited by 36 per cent of respondents, compared with 31 per cent for oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Software and IT services followed at 30 per cent, while financial services and fintech attracted 27 per cent.

The report said investors were increasingly looking at technology, digital infrastructure and financial services alongside established energy industries.

Predictability becomes critical

While investment opportunities remain attractive, investors are placing greater emphasis on government policies, regulatory certainty and their ability to move capital.

The survey found that 90 per cent of respondents rated predictable government policies as important, while 89 per cent highlighted efficient approvals and licensing.

Meanwhile, 87 per cent considered governments Honoring commitments and providing clear, consistent investment information important.

The UAE was particularly associated with ease of doing business, established financial markets, infrastructure and access to skilled talent.

The report concluded that Gulf governments would need to demonstrate stability and consistent policy implementation to translate investor interest into long-term capital commitments.