UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufacturing products

The UAE's manufacturing industry exports account for 43.9 per cent of overall Arab exports of manufacture, owing to strong growth in the field of re-exports

By Wam Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 4:52 PM

The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in terms of the value of manufactured exports in 2021, with a total value of $142.5 billion, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF)

According to the AMF's Joint Arab Economic Report, the UAE's manufacturing industry exports account for 43.9 per cent of overall Arab exports of manufacture, owing to strong growth in the field of re-exports.

Manufacturing industry exports in Arab countries totaled $325 billion in 2021, up from $244 billion in 2020, a 33.2 per cent increase due to unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions.

The report added that Saudi Arabia comes second to the UAE with approximately $69 billion and a 21.2 per cent stake, followed by Morocco with $19.9 billion and a 6.1 per cent share, while Egypt had a 6.1 per cent share, Tunisia four per cent, Bahrain 2.2 per cent, Jordan 2.1 per cent, Kuwait two per cent, and Algeria 1.1 per cent. Lebanon has 0.8 per cent, Libya has 0.5 per cent, Palestine has 0.5 per cent, Djibouti has 0.5 per cent, and Iraq has 0.1 per cent share in the overall Arab exports of manufacture. — Wam