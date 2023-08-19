UAE: Leading holding company announces Dh100 million dividends after stellar H1 results

Ethmar International Holding has cultivated a diversified, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:58 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Ethmar International Holding (EIH) has announced the distribution of Dh100 million of the dividends to its investors based on the interim results for the first half of this year.

In the first six months of 2023, EIH reported a net profit of Dh445 million, compared to Dh24 million during the same period in 2022.

“Achieving these impressive results is the outcome of the vision and proper guidance of EIH’s board of directors, along with the continuous efforts of our team. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to prioritising the interests of our investors and our constant pursuit of exploring new and rewarding investment opportunities,” Ali El Gebely, managing director and group CEO of EIH, said.

As a leading holding company, EIH has cultivated a diversified, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio, comprising more than 30 companies across various sectors, including real estate, energy, technology, investment, healthcare, and hospitality.

“The growth has been driven by EIH’s remarkable expansion of total assets during this year, combined with its acquisition and diversification strategy. The company’s assets increased from Dh77.7 million in the first half of 2022 to Dh2.23 billion by the end of the first half of 2023. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in total equity, reporting approximately Dh1.35 billion, compared to Dh66.3 million during the same period last year.”

El Gebely noted the first-half results showcase the successful outcomes of EIH’s strategy pursued during the past year across its business sectors and investment portfolios.

“These great results offer numerous opportunities for growth, aligning with the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s ambitious economic goals. They reflect the efficiency of the company’s approach in pursuing expansion, governance enhancement, adherence to global best practices, and the continuous pursuit of innovation to set new standards for growth and success,” El Gebely added.