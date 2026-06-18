UAE launches strategic plan to fortify its financial system efficiency

The UAE has launched a new three-year strategic financial plan to strengthen the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of the country’s public financial system, as it seeks to build a more agile government financial ecosystem capable of adapting to rapid global economic changes.

The Ministry of Finance announced its 2027-2029 plan on Thursday, which will aim to improve government financial performance and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, across financial operations.

The scheme will attempt to strengthen fiscal sustainability to support prosperity in the long run, as well as achieve global leadership in government financial performance. It will design proactive fiscal policies, maximise the efficiency of government financial resource management, and expand the horizons of global financial and economic cooperation.

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The financial plan builds upon the UAE’s economic agenda, namely its bold, 5-decade-long national plan, the UAE Centennial 2071.

As part of this transformation, the Ministry said it will seek to unify and enhance customer journeys across all digital channels, ensuring the delivery of seamless, efficient and user-centric services that promote the highest levels of satisfaction and trust.

It’s also advancing the development of smart government financial services powered by data and artificial intelligence, enabling innovative solutions that anticipate customer needs and improve service delivery.

The Minister of Finance, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, mentioned that the strategic plan will establish a more proactive and agile financial model that will support sustainable growth, enhance national competitiveness and reinforce the UAE’s global standing.

He said that the new plan is built on an integrated future-focused vision that will make the government’s financial landscape better-prepared, adding, “The new plan will bring government financial management to new levels of readiness, effectiveness and impact through the adoption of proactive, agile and innovative financial policies and solutions, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the expansion of financial and economic cooperation.”