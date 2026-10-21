UAE launches paperless, AI-powered VAT refund app for tourists

The UAE's Federal Tax Authority has launched a fully digital and 100 per cent paperless platform across several UAE airports in what it calls the world’s fastest tax refund experience.

The new digital app uses AI-powered technologies, which would cut waiting times at the airport through faster refund processing times. The authority said the platform would enable tourists to complete all refund procedures within minutes before departure.

The platform, launched on Tuesday in collaboration with Planet Tax Free, is now operational across Zayed International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Airport.

Planet Tax Free is the exclusive operator of the UAE’s Tourist Refund Scheme, which allows tourists to refund the 5 per cent VAT required across most goods and services before leaving the UAE.

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The Planet app aims to reduce procedures and the need for manual intervention, integrate steps and simplify verification requirements.

How tourists can use the app

Step one: Tourists must have the Planet app downloaded, which is specifically designed for tourist tax refunds in the UAE. They must register in the app by completing verification details, including a face scan and uploading an image of their passport and bank card. Once completed, tourists are eligible for the VAT refund digital experience.

Step two: Once arriving at the airport, tourists must scan the QR code displayed on numerous screens located at tourist tax refund service points throughout the airport. The refund procedures then begin immediately through the application.

Step three: If transactions require inspection, tourists will be notified through the app and automatically directed to Planet’s smart gates.

As tourists pass through the gate, their faces are scanned and their identities and transaction details are automatically recognised, eliminating the need to repeat conventional identification procedures.

AI to speed up refund requests

Through its AI-powered technology, the app identifies transactions eligible for automatic tax refunds where no purchases require inspection to verify their eligibility under the applicable legislation. It also directs each tourist to the appropriate processes, based on the nature of their transactions.

If no inspection is required, tourists need only to complete the first two steps, without proceeding to a third. They can finalise their refund request directly through the application without any in-person verification. The refund amount is then disbursed through the app.

The launch forms part of the FTA’s wider strategy to expand AI adoption to continuously enhance the efficiency of its operational systems and advance its initiatives under the “Digital Zero Bureaucracy Programme.”