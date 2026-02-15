UAE jobs: Over 2,700 employees to be hired by Wynn Al Marjan in 2026

Wynn Al Marjan, a $5.1 billion (Dh18.7 billion) integrated gaming resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in 2026, plans to recruit around 2,750 employees ahead of its opening.

“In Q4 2025, Wynn Al Marjan Island hired a net 56 new team members, bringing the total employee count to date to 251, consisting mostly senior-level executives, senior management and G&A (general and administrative) functions,” it said in its annual 2025 report. The company expects to have 3,000 employees by December 31, 2026.

A joint venture between the US-based casino operator Wynn Resorts and RAK Holding, the 70-story Wynn Al Marjan is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027. The resort will feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 F&B venues, a theatre, luxury retail, and a marina. It is expected to catalyse a new wave of international tourism to Ras Al Khaimah, significantly enhancing its global profile and high-end appeal.

“Onboarding of line staff will rapidly increase over the course of 2026,” Wynn Resorts said in the report.

Wynn Al Marjan is expected to create more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs in Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.

Recruitment will be expedited to fill key positions a few months ahead of opening in order to train employees in line with global standards.

As of Sunday, it had advertised for around 112 vacancies across different sections, including marketing, gaming, finance, operations, F&B, events, IT, legal, retail and others.

Construction of Wynn Al Marjan remains on schedule, with the hotel tower topping out in December and extensive interior works underway, it said.

The high-profile hospitality and gaming project will substantially boost tourism in Ras Al Khaimah once it opens its doors next year.

In 2025, the northern emirate received 1.3 million overnight visitors, a six per cent increase compared to the previous year. It recorded a 12 per cent growth in tourism revenues.

The northern emirate has set a target of 3.5 million tourists by 2030, and the opening of Wynn Al Marjan will play a key role in achieving the target.

Wynn Al Marjan added that the completed acquisition of Wynn Mayfair in London in 2025 enhanced its database-building effort, given significant VIP overlap between London and the UAE.